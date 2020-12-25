a complete template to create the perfect pitch!

When a company or startup wants to raise funds, it is common to prepare a pitch! This document is a guide for the next few months and above all the document that should address potential investors so that they are convinced of the project and invest!

Pitch Deck Template provides a complete template that consists of 100 slides to achieve perfect pitch! The tool was developed by Base Templates and offers a selection of templates for people who want to start a business, collect donations and save time! So it is not necessary to start over, but to follow the proposed framework and change the important information.

The template to attract investors!

In addition, you need to know more about it.

The construction of this template was made from 70 of the best pitch decks. The proposed template contains several parts with the ideal structure for a pitch deck:

Title summary Problem solving Product market Competition Traction Business model Team Milestones Acquisition Financing Demand Contact Exit strategy Why now?

Additional foils as well as symbols, models and continent maps are available. The presentation is available in 5 colors: salmon, blue, green, orange and red. The template has a presentation mode that is shown to investors and a “reading” version that can be sent via email

This template for parking spaces can be changed in PowerPoint, Keynote or even in Google Slides. The plus point of the Pitch Deck template is the quick tutorial detailing each slide to help you understand what should be included.

In the same category

Christmas offer: 90% discount on Ivacy VPN!

The full template is not free. $ 49 for a single license, $ 99 for an unlimited license!

To complete the use of this template, you can check out OpenDeck, which has a library of templates and slides inspired by the best examples, or even Pitch Deck Hunt, which brings together the pitch decks of a hundred startups.