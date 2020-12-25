Hospital manager regarding the situation with the corona: “Staff failure is sometimes dramatic” – economics

Stefan Eschmann is the CEO of a private KMG clinic based in Bad Wilsnack. The group includes nine acute clinics, rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes and doctor’s offices in Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia.

Mr Eschmann, last week the German government was surprised to learn that a hospital in Saxony is starting to use Covid-19 patient screening: that is, to allocate a limited source of intensive care beds so that only those patients who have a higher chance of survival are treated. What is the situation in your clinic group?

In our hospitals, we care for many more Covid 19 patients than during the first spring pandemic, this applies to intensive care units as well as to normal wards. We currently treat 1 to 20 patients with Covid 19 in our nine hospitals. They occupy about eleven percent of intensive care beds in all of our homes, but significantly more in some hospitals. But we also see that the number of people suffering from Covid-19 is increasing every day.

At which of your nine clinics do you currently care for the majority of patients?

The most popular is the clinic in Luckenwalde in southern Brandenburg, 25 minutes by car from Berlin and near Potsdam. The hospital currently treats 18 patients with a confirmed coronary infection, two of them in the intensive care unit. The house has a total of ten intensive care beds. One week earlier, there were only about half as few patients with Covid 19.

You feel that the situation of infection radiates from Berlin and Potsdam. The situation is different, for example, at our clinic in Güstrow in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. There are currently six patients with Covid 19 cared for there, none of them in the intensive care unit. This is relatively small for a hospital of this size and shows a relatively low incidence of infections in the region.

So you are not yet forced to sort in your homes?

No.

The clinic in Saxony has now clarified that there has been a misunderstanding and that it has not yet been forced to sort.

But the excitement that this report evoked should make one wonder what should happen if the capacity in the region is no longer sufficient to adequately treat all Covid patients. There is a lot of movement on this issue and I assume that there will be pragmatic solutions.

Some clinic managers now say the situation is not so bad. In particular, the number of available intensive care beds is not a sufficient criterion for assessing the corona situation in hospitals. How do you see it

General statements are always difficult, simply because hospitals are of different sizes, have different levels of use and are not equipped in the same way. Therefore, it does not make sense to count only free intensive care beds. We have to deal with what really functioning intensive capacities are available, which means that there are enough staff available. It is also necessary to determine the extent to which the hospital is still able to perform regular emergencies or other urgently needed treatments and operations.

Do you have enough doctors and nurses at your clinics?

We see a dramatically higher loss of staff than under normal circumstances. Both are employees who have been infected with Corona or are ill. But especially those who cannot work because they have to take care of their children at home, for example, or are quarantined due to risk.

For example, because patients who tested coronation negative at admission and who are routinely retested after a few days are positive on the second test. This may mean that several employees are in first-degree contact at once and must be quarantined. And the smaller the hospital, the more such quarantine measures have an impact on operations because it is more difficult to compensate.

Does this quarantine obligation apply to all contact persons?

We are in daily contact with the responsible health authorities to clarify whether employees who have been in contact with the risk but show no symptoms may not be completely isolated or may continue to go to the clinic. After approval by the medical department, employees continue to work according to strict hygiene guidelines in clinical areas with a low risk of infection. After working hours, these employees immediately return home to quarantine. Such a special permit may be issued if the continued operation of the clinic would otherwise be endangered due to a lack of staff.

Have you had to remove wards or treatment beds from the network because the staff was insufficient?

Yes, we have been in these situations almost every day for some time. This sometimes goes so far as to require the beds to be taken out of service in a two-digit percentage range because employees are quarantined or unavailable.

Federal and state governments have asked hospitals to postpone interventions that are not immediately necessary, such as knee or hip surgery, if possible. Are so-called predictable operations still taking place in your homes?

Yes. We advise our patients not to simply delay such treatment without consulting a doctor. Of course, knee surgery can be postponed in case of doubt. However, tumor surgery can also be a “predictable operation.” There is now evidence that if tumor surgery is delayed by just four weeks, the prognosis of the disease will worsen. Postponement of planned surgery or treatment of other diseases should not be performed without consulting the treating physician to avoid deterioration of health.

So does normal operation continue?

But at a significantly lower level than before the second wave of the pandemic. People are not sure if they can continue to go to the hospital safely. This is also understandable. Therefore, we explain our hygiene concepts in detail to the patients concerned in order to address their concerns about coronary infection in the hospital if necessary.

If normal operations are still possible, then the situation in clinics is not so dramatic yet?

As of today, the KMG Group’s clinics have not yet reached a situation where we no longer know how to accommodate patients requiring intensive care – even when our employees are under maximum stress. There are still hospitals all over Germany and around Berlin that are not yet within their capacity limits and can take over seriously ill Covid 19 patients. So now you need to think about how to better connect hospitals to ensure a smooth transfer of patients from congested homes to patients. with free capacities.

You also run three hospitals in Thuringia. Have clinics in neighboring Saxony asked you to admit patients?

So far, there have been no such questions, not even in other Länder.

State governments have agreed on a model of the so-called “clover leaf”. This divides Germany into five regions, where Covid 19 patients can also be quickly transferred across national borders to other clinics with free capacity. For example, Berlin forms a network with Brandenburg, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. Is this model not enough?

At the federal state level, a number of concepts are currently being developed to regulate and simplify the transfer of patients with Covid 19. There is a lot of movement today.

To prepare for the onslaught of seriously ill Covid’s 19 patients, whom he fears in the first wave of the pandemic, politicians have paid the clinics money to compensate for losses so they can keep their intensive care beds free. What do you think about the accusation that some hospitals were better off financially due to flat fees?

In terms of size, staffing and severity of cases treated, our hospitals often correspond to the national German average. Because the calculation of the refinancing of the koruna’s initial values ​​was strongly based on the average, we went through the first phase of the pandemic quite well. This is true for many companies that run several clinics: smaller houses got a little more, bigger houses got a little less, but in a mix it was usually enough.

What is the economic situation in the second wave of pandemics?

The big question for me is how this will continue in the coming months. Flat rates are not available from 1 October. Other funding elements will also expire at the end of the year. If we could go back to normal operations quickly, it would be justifiable. But at the moment it doesn’t look like that – on the contrary: As already mentioned, the number of optional locks in November dropped significantly. I wonder how a hard lock will affect hospitals. And what the federal government has now begun to fund hospitals with the corona hardly takes into account these massive revenue losses due to the elimination of optional patients. If clinics are only 50 percent staffed, but still have to bear 100 percent of the personnel costs, it will be a serious suffering for many.