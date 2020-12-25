The European Commission clears the merger of the Fiat Chrysler and PSA groups

The planned merger of the Fiat Chrysler automotive and PSA groups was announced last year, but could not be continued without the prior consent of the European Union. The two car giants have therefore shown patience. This week the European Commission finally gave the go-ahead for the project, but in exchange for some additional commitments from the FCA and PSA. Our Clubic colleagues remind us that it is up to their respective shareholders to vote on the completion (or not) of the project on January 4th, once the EU has approved the merger of the two groups.

Stellantis: a Franco-Italian-American automobile giant

If it exists, the merger of FCA and PSA will create a brand new Franco-Italian-American company: Stellantis. The latter will bring together the brands Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Maserati, Abarth, Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge and RAM, which are currently part of the Fiat Crysler group. and Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel and Vauxhall owned by PSA. If the merger were effective, this new company would automatically become the fourth largest automaker in the world. We finally learn from Bloomberg that it could be inaugurated at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

In the same category

Uber sells its autonomous auto division to the start-up Aurora

For its part, the EU has set some conditions for this merger. PSA, in particular, had to promise to continue manufacturing commercial vehicles on behalf of Japanese Toyota in its French and Spanish plants. A prerequisite for the European Commission for at least two reasons: this activity creates European jobs, but it also provides the old continent with a major source of small commercial vehicles, which are vital amid a health crisis while shipments skyrocket.

Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner for Competition, therefore wanted to make sure that the merger of the two groups would not affect competition in this area. “Access to a competitive market for small delivery vans is important for many self-employed people and small and medium-sized businesses across Europe,” she said. A concern that the FCA and PSA could obviously respond to.