A pandemic helps Beijing: China could overtake the United States as the largest economy as early as 2028 – the economy

According to British economic experts, China will replace the United States as the world’s largest economy by 2028 – five years earlier than previously expected. As explained by the Center for Economic and Business Research (CEBR) in its annual report published on Saturday, China is recovering from the corona crisis faster and stronger than the US.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and the associated economic impact are favoring China in this rivalry,” economists wrote. The success of its own tough measures against the Corona and obstacles to long-term economic growth in the West have improved China’s relative economic strength.

Last year, China, with a gross domestic product of $ 14.4 trillion, was still significantly behind the United States with $ 21.4 trillion. However, CEBR predicts average annual growth for the People’s Republic of 20 percent to 20 percent between 2021 and 2025 and 4.5 percent between 2026 and 2030.

The United States is recovering vigorously from the 2021 pandemic, but between 2022 and 2024 it will grow by only 1.9 percent a year, then an average of 1.6 percent.

It is estimated that Japan will remain the world’s third largest economy for the time being until it is surpassed by India in the early 1930s.

Germany will then slide from its current fourth place to fifth place. (Reuters)