This tool turns a video into an article!

Nowadays, videos are becoming more and more popular among brands and freelancers. However, internships are also necessary for SEO, but also for the practicality of blog posts!

Type Studio, a video editing tool, has introduced a new feature. Video to Article allows you to turn a video into interactive articles that can be posted on social networks, a blog, and more.

The idea for this new function simply came from an internal need. Many people are affected by the videos produced by Type Studio. They were looking for a way to drive traffic to the website directly and organically!

The following video explains in detail how Type Studio works.

A video that turned into an article in a matter of moments!

The Video to Article feature proposed by Type Studio to convert a video into an article is very simple.

Once you are done with the tool, you need to create a new project and then upload a video to Type Studio. The video is automatically transcribed, the dialogues of the video, etc. The generated text can be changed, moments deleted, line breaks added, etc.

TypeStudio also allows you to automatically generate subtitles. The font, text and color of the latter are parameters that can be changed.

Then just click the “Edit” button. The video with the subtitles and the generated article are displayed.

The article link can then be added in tools like Notion or directly on a blog. The video with the transcript can also be sent via email using a simple link. Specifically, the user sees the complete video and then its transcription. As the video and text progress, a video popup will appear on the screen following the thread.

TypeStudio is a tool that offers a free plan to download 20 minutes of video per month. Then several paid offers are available ranging from $ 14 to amounts to be defined as needed.