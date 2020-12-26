Beijing calls on six Chinese tech giants to warn

For almost two months now, China has decided to tackle the monopoly of its own web giants. While there is already talk of an antitrust investigation for Alibaba, Beijing has decided to call six Chinese technology giants as a warning. Specifically, according to the South China Morning Post, it was anti-competitive practices by some of these large digital companies.

Beijing is increasing the pressure on technology giants

Alibaba, JD.com, Tencent, Meituan, Pinduoduo and Didi Chuxing were called from Beijing. During that hearing, the market regulator urged these six Chinese tech giants to adhere strictly to Beijing’s line and to pay attention to two main points: unfair competition through low prices and job cuts. The warning comes at a time when Beijing decides to conduct a full review of the role of major technical recovery in the Chinese economy.

Specifically, Beijing is concerned that digital platforms are destroying small independent retailers. The second largest economy in the world wants to avoid too violent a backlash from the rise of these key players. The idea behind this antitrust regulation is also to limit the growing power of web platforms.

The same battle is currently being fought in the United States between the government and Facebook and Google. The two California giants were charged with anti-competitive practices. For its part, the Chinese regulatory authority stated in particular that it is “strictly forbidden to sell products below cost in order to displace competitors or to seek monopoly positions.”

How will Chinese platforms react?

The data collected by web platforms were also discussed during this hearing. The regulator said the giants of the. tech cannot collect and use consumer data illegally and may not use this data to infringe the rights and interests of consumers.

In the report we can read: “Digital platforms must take on more social responsibility and invest more in order to create a new dynamic of economic development, promote scientific and technological innovations, safeguard public interests and improve resources. People’s livelihood”.

In both cases, this hearing shows that the Chinese regulatory apparatus is more aggressively handling the risks posed by the web giants’ business activities. It’s hard to say how Chinese companies will react. Rather, they have a reputation for obeying the finger and eye of the government. However, some Chinese analysts believe the stakes are so high that large web companies could find ways to circumvent these new restrictions …