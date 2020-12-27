Google plans to set up new data centers in Chile, Germany and Saudi Arabia

Mountain View is expanding its cloud offering even further by planning to install new data centers. To end the year well, Google Cloud announced the construction of new data centers in Chile, Germany and Saudi Arabia on December 21, 2020. These three areas will be added to the 24 regions that have already been “conquered” by Google Cloud.

Google Cloud is accelerating the implementation of its data centers

2020 will have been an important year for the cloud. The three US giants Amazon Web Service, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, which specialize in the cloud, will massively expand their presence around the world. For example, AWS opened its first data center in Africa, Cape Town, South Africa.

For its part, Microsoft has opened its first data center in Taiwan as part of its Reimagine Taiwan project. After announcing a few months ago that it would install data centers in France, Italy, Qatar and Spain, Google Cloud announced that three new data centers will be installed in Chile, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

In 2020, Google Cloud formalized the construction of data centers in Indonesia, South Korea and the USA (in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City). These three locations went into operation this year. Those announced for France, Italy, Qatar, Spain, Chile, Germany, and Saudi Arabia will enter service in the coming months or years.

A new cloud market could emerge

To date, Google operates 24 regions around the world and offers 73 availability zones. The competition for the number of data centers is very tight with AWS. In fact, Jeff Bezos’ company currently offers its cloud offering in 24 regions around the world with a total of 77 availability zones. With this new announcement, Google Cloud could well overtake its American competitor.

Beyond conquering new lands, a new market could open up under the feet of these cloud giants. That of peri-urban areas. Google, Amazon, and Microsoft may soon be interested in building data centers that are smaller than the ones they currently run but that could enable them to offer hosting plans closer to their customers.

There’s one other giant in this sector that we don’t talk about enough, it’s Alibaba Cloud. The growth is impressive. In the third quarter of 2020, Alibaba Cloud’s growth rate outpaced that of two industry leaders, AWS and Azure. If the market grew 33% from the same period last year, Alibaba Cloud was able to increase its sales by 60% …