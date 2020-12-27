Can the digital yuan dethrone WeChat Pay and AliPay in China?

China has been conducting a comprehensive test on its territory for several months to ensure that the digital yuan, also known as DCEP (for electronic payments in digital currency), is working and accepted by the population. After the city of Shenzhen, it is Suzhou’s turn to host the second giant lottery organized by the government, the aim of which is to evaluate the consumer behavior of its citizens.

How will consumers react?

This time the government was even more generous than in the first lottery. 100,000 lots of digital 200 yuan (equivalent to 25 euros) were distributed to the residents of Suzhou. During the first test conducted in Shenzhen, authorities found that some residents were unwilling to use an MNBC (central bank digital currency). Today the government is trying to convince them a second time by telling them, “A merchant can refuse a payment with AliPay or WeChat Pay, but not a payment with an e-yuan.”

The digital yuan continues to grow: After all, the People’s Bank of China wants the digital yuan to completely replace banknotes and coins. The government’s promise is, “The digital yuan must provide Chinese citizens with a safer and more convenient means of payment every day.” What the government doesn’t say, but everyone knows, is that such a currency also makes it possible to track the purchases made by citizens.

However, according to the South China Morning Post, the future of the digital yuan is uncertain as Chinese consumers and merchants have already adapted to AliPay and WeChat Pay. A new payment method also means a new application on the smartphone that not everyone likes.

There is no commission for the digital yuan

This second test in Suzhou will certainly allow all of this to be refined. This large metropolis in East Jiangsu Province is one of the four cities where the digital yuan will be tested. The Chinese central bank is also testing its MNBC in the cities of Chengdu and Xiongan and thus in Shenzhen. The 2022 Winter Olympics venues are also areas where the digital yuan is currently being tested.

In Suzhou, experiments with 100,000 citizens began on December 12th at the same time as the famous “12/12”, the equivalent of “11/11”, a sales day on which the web giants break all records every year. Year. The nuance that could make Chinese merchants choose the digital yuan over WeChat Pay and AliPay solutions is the fact that payments go straight to the individual’s bank account with no fees or commissions.

A real difference to the solutions developed by Alibaba and WeChat. A Chinese trader sums it up very well: “WeChat Pay and AliPay are wallets, while the digital yuan is the money in the wallet”.