Interview with DGB Chief Hoffmann: “Rescue would now be fatal” – the economy

Reiner Hoffmann, chairman of the German Trade Union Federation (DGB), advocates higher government investment despite peak debt. In Coron’s 2020, “the labor market was saved from collapse and support had a stabilizing effect. Now we have to invest heavily in modernizing the economy, “Hoffmann told Tagesspiegel.

“It would be fatal to try to balance the budget with austerity policies.” Interest rates and inflation are low. “If interest rates remain below potential growth, we can rise from debt without any problems.”

“Debt criteria are not credible”

Prior to the pandemic, the Federal Republic had a debt ratio based on economic performance of less than 60 percent. “That’s up to 75 percent.” So what? The Americans and the Japanese are above it, “Hoffmann told Tagesspiegel. Insisting on the 60% target is “economically unlikely. We have an investment requirement of another 450 billion euros over the next ten years, we are in agreement with the Federal Industrial Association. “

What is now lacking in future investment “reduces the opportunities for the next generation.” Deficiencies and injustices would be evident through the Corona, especially in the education system. “We need an innovative strategy to grow out of debt over the next ten years, in which people will notice what is happening to money,” said DGB President.

“Capitalists Slender Legs”

He expects tax reform from the next federal government “in order to ease small and medium-sized incomes and further burden higher incomes.” In addition, higher taxation of capital income is delayed. “The OECD also criticizes that capital income is taxed at 25 percent, but labor income at 30 percent or more. A highly employed worker pays a 39% tax and capitalists a lean 25%. The future government must act, “said DGB President Tagesspiegel.