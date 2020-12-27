The Tesla share price is said to be too high for company performance

Tesla exceeded the market caps in 2020. However, according to Vitali Kalesnik, partner and head of European research at Research Affiliates, the company’s share price is way too high compared to actual performance. So much so that the researcher believes Elon Musk’s company is in the middle of a speculative bubble. However, one day all the bubbles explode …

Tesla went public in 2020

2020 was a particularly successful year for Tesla. Thanks to the record financial results, delivery rates that exceeded expectations despite the pandemic and the start of work to open the first European Gigafactory, the company’s share price rose 650%.

Today Tesla is worth $ 616 billion, more than the nine largest automakers combined. As a result, Elon Musk became the second richest man in the world and the company was able to get into the S&P 500, a stock index that measures the performance of the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the United States.

If the picture looks idyllic, economist Vitali Kalesnik warns CNBC’s microphone: “Although Tesla is a remarkable company, its stocks show clear signs of overvaluation.” In fact, the specialist is of the opinion that the price of the Tesla share is too high due to its sales and production figures, among other things.

In addition, Vitali Kalesnik states that Tesla’s profits are “largely comparable” to those of other companies in the automotive industry. A situation that leaves no doubt for him: “Tesla’s current valuation is in the middle of a speculative bubble”.

Landing station

A bubble that could burst. A few days ago, a report released by Reuters revealed that production of the Apple Car would begin in 2024. In particular, we learned that the Apple company would rely on greater autonomy and on a new technology that would make it possible to significantly reduce the cost of manufacturing batteries. While Apple refused to comment on the information, it is evident that such entry into the electric car market could severely damage Tesla’s stock price.

In addition, other major historic automakers are becoming increasingly involved with electric vehicles. Vitali Kalesnik explains, “Tesla has some advantages in the electric vehicle market and many of its competitors admit it. However, the latter (…) are implementing very aggressive multi-billion dollar plans to enter this market. Volkswagen already produces electric vehicles. Toyota has serious plans and recently unveiled its solid-state battery breakthroughs that are set to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. “

If Tesla has a real head start, it seems obvious that the company will have to redouble its efforts to further attract shareholder attention given the strong arrival of its competitors in the electric vehicle market. A mission that is far from won and which, if it fails, could cause the Tesla bubble to explode.