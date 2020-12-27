The founder of Zoom became one of the richest people in the world in 2020

While Covid-19 has harmed many companies, others have been able to take advantage of the new opportunities that arise from this unprecedented situation to be successful. This is especially true of Zoom, an American video conferencing service that has seen a real explosion and whose founder made Eric Yuan one of the richest people in the world in 2020, reports CNBC.

When many companies collapse due to Covid-19 …

Almost a year ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported the identification of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, China. The situation deteriorated rapidly: just under three months later, the global pandemic was declared. To respond to this unprecedented health crisis, different governments around the world have taken containment measures: schools, shops and borders closed, compulsory teleworking, excursions and travel banned …

The world has been put on hold, creating significant difficulties for many companies. Airbnb, for example, had to part with a quarter of its employees. Lime had to lay off 13% of its workforce while its competitor Bird laid off 400 people. Generally speaking, in July 2020 it was estimated that 70,000 tech workers had lost their jobs due to the health crisis.

… zoom wealthy

A disaster scenario that is anything but universal. In fact, some companies have managed to take advantage of this situation, and this is particularly the case with Zoom. While families could no longer get together and teleworking had become mandatory, the American video conferencing service quickly established itself in private households as a solution for maintaining professional or personal relationships.

Thanks to the mass arrivals of hundreds of thousands of new users around the world, Zoom quadrupled its revenue from $ 145.8 million in Q2 2019 to $ 663.5 million in Q2 2020. At the same time, its share price has skyrocketed 450% and belongs with it among the best stocks of the year.

Eric Yuan’s fortune reaches new heights

A situation that will have been particularly profitable for Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. The man, who was a billionaire even before the health crisis, saw his fortune reach new heights thanks to the explosion of his video conferencing service. In fact, according to Forbes, the man now weighs $ 16.5 billion, making him one of the 100 richest people in the world (well behind Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, anyway). At the same time, Eric Yuan was named “Businessman of the Year” 2020 by Time.

An undeniable success, but it is far from being achieved ad vitam aeternam. Recently, the announcement of a vaccine for Covid-19 dropped Zoom’s stock market. The question is therefore justified: after the health crisis has ended, can Zoom hold the course against competitors such as Microsoft Teams and Slack, which were recently acquired by Salesforce? The future will show.