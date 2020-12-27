Lieferando and Wolt criticize: How food delivery services benefit from the plight of the economy

A savior in need or a recipient of the suffering of others? Sometimes it’s a matter of perspective. An example of this is the relationship between restorers and delivery services in times of crisis. Basically, the courier’s food bill is simple: for the delivery of the order, it collects 30 percent of the income from the restaurant, for the order that the customer collects, about 13 percent. In addition, the hungry are usually charged a delivery fee.

Given that in the current lock-in, as in March, all restaurants must be closed and food can only be sold “on the go”, they like to present themselves with this business model as the savior of the whole industry. “We are trying to support our partners during this time,” says the Finnish delivery service Wolt, which has been active in Berlin since this summer. Numerous restaurants “have approached us to keep their business in supply,” Lieferando, the second major contractor, said in the first lock.

Digital policy, regulation, artificial intelligence: briefing on digitization and AI. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

Three points of criticism of restorers

But if you ask among Berlin restaurateurs, there is great dissatisfaction with the two best dogs among the delivery services. Many feel less saved, but much more deceived. Due to their market power and their dominance on Google, many restorers have found themselves at the mercy of Lieferand and Wolt. Most restorers do not want to read their name in the newspaper, but there are mainly three critical points.

First, the amount of commissions: 30 percent is often the entire margin of the restorer. “I can’t really live on that anymore, but what else should I do in this situation?” Says the owner of a restaurant from Kreuzberg. Second, interventions in the pricing structure: restorers have repeatedly stated that Wolt has forbidden them to raise prices so that they can run their business economically despite a 30 percent commission. Third, it leads to a non-transparent cost structure.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Because there are well-known examples in the industry of restaurants that have to pay Wolt only a 25% delivery fee and also increase their prices on the Wolt platform, but they could keep the old prices for collectors. “I’m not sure if I understood correctly that I shouldn’t make more expensive meals,” says one restaurant owner uncertainly. “But I still have no choice but to do as they say.” The industry knows that many restorers have no choice but to save on the quality of raw materials. “It would be nice if more customers realized that delivery is at our expense and maybe at the expense of quality,” says another restaurant owner.

Wolt and Lieferando with special offers in the lock

For Wolt and Lieferand, you cannot understand the criticism, but confirm some of the points mentioned. “When restaurants switch to the Wolt platform, they undertake not to raise prices above the usual level,” said the Finnish provider. Lieferando says that each restaurant can, of course, continue to set its own prices. However, if meals are more expensive, the same should apply to local menus.

Wolt is seen as a platform rather than a logistics company

Providers do not want to know anything about delivery commission discounts. In an interview with Tagesspiegel in early December, German Lieferanda chief Katharina Hauke ​​defended nearly a third of the revenue: “We can quickly and easily open large volumes of orders to restorers and expand their customer base.” The Berlin-Mitte restorer reports an 80 percent increase in sales compared to the start of the closure since he started working with delivery services.

In addition, Wolt and Lieferando are advertising special lockable specials this winter. An existing restaurant in Lieferando currently pays only 75 percent of the usual delivery fee. Restorers who are new to Lieferand can use the platform’s services for free for the first four weeks. However, this also means that everyone who was listed at the beginning of the current lock now pays the full price for four weeks. Wolt, on the other hand, is currently reducing the delivery commission by € 1.50 and is abandoning the commission for self-service orders.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de.]

However, proof that delivery platforms can operate in a sustainable way has not yet been provided. Despite high commissions, almost no provider is profitable; a number of brands, such as Deliveroo, have had to withdraw from the German market in recent years because the deal was not worth it.

Dehoga does not recommend working with delivery services

The German Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Dehoga) does not think much about such locked offers of delivery services. “We are aware of the problems,” Dehoga CEO Ingrid Hartges told Tagesspiegel. “Both the non-transparent cost structure and the interference with the restaurant’s own pricing policy.” In January, its association will launch a survey to quantify the magnitude of the problem and shed light on opaque prices.

Ingrid Hartges thinks that restaurants should offer their own delivery services if needed. Imago images / Jürgen Heinrich

“It’s clear that delivery only pays off for very few restaurants,” says Hartges. “30 percent – a restorer can’t exist there.” It does not work like that! “He advises every restorer to use other sales channels if possible.” Anyone who does business in a good location and has regular customers should always try to offer a pick-up service themselves, “he says.” It’s definitely worth it, because here there are no commissions and direct contact with guests is maintained. “

It also considers it worrying that delivery services store all data. For example, the Deliveroo delivery service has already used it and set up its own large kitchens in London, in which the most popular dishes were prepared in containers and then delivered. Amazon has also developed algorithms that use this data to calculate which foods customers are hungry for and when. “In other words, data could even deprive restaurants of all their added value,” Hartges fears.

It also works without delivery services

Jonathan Margulies therefore chose a different path. In the first lock, he opened his restaurant “Magic John’s” and himself supplies his pizza in New York style – mainly due to contact with customers. “Thanks to delivery services, the customer clicks on their website, receives food from them: We have no influence on what the interaction with the customer is and how the food is actually received,” explains Margulies. Even from a financial point of view, it would not be worthwhile for him to work with Wolt or Lieferand. “The 30 percent fee is just a lot,” he says. “If you offer dishes with lots of meat or a lot of staff costs, it’s not really possible at all.”

But he also notes: If a restaurant doesn’t have a strong USP, it’s hard to find customers online. But the restaurant can’t adjust prices so much that it pays to work with Wolt or Lieferand. “The customer immediately notices when the food suddenly becomes 30 percent more expensive.” Just as the restorer immediately notices when 30 percent of the sale suddenly no longer belongs to him.