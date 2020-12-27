The tax cut program for “small developers” is launched

Something promised, something due. In November, Apple announced the imminent launch of a program that will allow “small developers” to benefit from a 15% tax reduction on sales in the App Store. Originally scheduled for January 1, 2021, this program, known as the “App Store Small Business Program,” finally started earlier than expected, AppleInsider reported. In fact, some developers have benefited from it starting this week.

A program for "little developers"

Apple finally seems ready to make concessions. With its App Store Small Business program, the company at Apple is offering “small developers” (ie those who make less than a million in sales a year) the opportunity to benefit from a substantial tax reduction on App Store sales. The latter (like all the others) have so far been taxed at 30%. Thanks to this program, those who meet the conditions imposed by Apple will be only 15%.

Due to the arrival on January 1, 2021, the start of this program was not long in coming, as some were already able to benefit from it. The developer Jacob Gorban in particular is one of the lucky ones. He posted screenshots of the tax cut for his ImageFramer app on Twitter.

The reduced fee for the Small Business App Store now appears to be in effect.

– Jacob Gorban (@jacobgorban) December 24, 2020

The anger over the 30% tax in the App Store continues to rumble

For Apple, this program is a direct response to the anger of many companies over this famous 30% tax levied on the App Store, which developers consider to be too high. Anger that has also sparked a wave of rebellion, particularly from Epic Games. Remember, the company behind Fortnite caught the Cupertino company back in August to sue them precisely over this tax. Additionally, the studio appears determined to open its own general application store to end the dominance of the App Store.

Additionally, a coalition of major corporations (including Match Group and Epic Games) has come together to protest this practice, and the US Congress itself has labeled it anti-competitive at the same opportunity for Apple to abuse its power.

When Tim Cook’s company defended itself by claiming this tax was justified by the quality of its service and the safety of the developers, it seems that it is finally starting to let go of the ballast in an attempt to ease the pressure. Still, will this program be enough to achieve this? It’s a first step, but it’s hard to believe it will find favor in the eyes of giants like Match Group, Epic Games, or even Facebook who don’t qualify for entry to the tax cut program.