Japan plans to ban gasoline vehicles by 2030

In order to be carbon neutral by 2050 and promote “green growth”, Japan has announced that it will ban the sale of gasoline vehicles by 2030, despite major automakers rejecting it. originating in the island country. However, hybrid vehicles will still be allowed, according to the Wall Street Journal.

End claps for gasoline vehicles

It is a historic decision that Japan has just made. By mid-2030, gasoline-powered vehicles will be completely banned for sale in this area, much to the chagrin of Japanese automakers. Remember, this industry is one of the most important in the country as it alone accounts for 10% of their GDP. In addition, 4.9 million cars were sold there in 2019, 60% of which were gasoline-powered and only 0.3% were electric.

For Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota, there is no doubt that if Japan bans gasoline vehicles and converts to electric vehicles too quickly, “the current economic model of the automotive industry will collapse”. So there is a lot at stake for Japan, which has to find the right balance in order to promote ecology while preserving the economy.

To achieve this goal, the Japanese government initially made a concession: hybrid cars will still be registered after 2035. A compromise that seems easier to reach, as most models from the major automakers now have a version. Hybrid.

Japan goes for “green growth”

For Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, reducing CO2 emissions “should be seen as a growth strategy and not as a constraint on growth”. For this reason, the Japanese government is banking on “green growth” in parallel with the ban on gasoline vehicles, which would enable it to achieve additional economic growth of 90 trillion yen (or 870 billion dollars) per year. by 2030.

To encourage companies to support this environmental and economic growth plan, Japan is also planning to offer them tax breaks and other financial incentives.

After all, Japan is betting on the development of its renewable energy sources. Keep in mind that these currently make up less than 20% of the country’s energy sources. The aim would be to increase it from 50 to 60% by 2050, mainly through the creation of offshore wind farms.