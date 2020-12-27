an app to discover the latest video news

There are several ways to follow the news: listen to the radio, watch TV, read the newspaper, consult media sites like Siècle Digital … everyone has their own preferences! Some just want the headlines, others read them in detail, and others have their habits and like to listen to certain people. For those who want to save time, a new application has been created!

Listle is an application available on iOS and Android that allows you to discover the latest news, the most relevant and in a personalized way, in videos. Listle offers a dynamic and personalized feed that makes it easy for you to understand what is happening in the world!

A TikTok-style news feed

The dynamic and personalized feed makes it possible to know the preferences of each individual and thus to offer relevant news to everyone. With Listle, the authors want to offer relevant and diverse content that comes from verified information sources including the Financial Times, CNN, Fox News, Politico, TechCrunch, Reuters, the Washington Post, etc. The goal is to avoid consulting and disseminating fake news. The topics offered on Listle are varied and varied, you can find politics, sports, science, technology or entertainment.

Once the application has been downloaded, various thematic themes are offered: art, society, business, entertainment, etc. It is thus possible to make a selection to receive personalized messages.

The app works like TikTok. All you have to do is scroll through the news and hit the “Watch Full Video” button to discover the entire video.

So Listle records news videos from reliable sources on a daily basis and enables you to discover the best news to keep yourself interested in. The next time the application is opened, the content offered is relevant. Videos can be shared with one click via email, SMS or in an application.

The feedback on the application is positive and allows you to save time and get information on topics relevant to everyone!