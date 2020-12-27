The Facebook campaign “For SMEs” against Apple has made some of its employees skeptical

In the context of Apple providing an application tracking tool in 2021 that would reduce ad targeting capabilities, Facebook was apparently not very receptive to the signals sent by Apple regarding privacy for internet users. ‘iPhone (these should allow applications to follow them on other apps and websites). The reaction from the social network was not long in coming and entered the press through manifestos published in the Washington Post, New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

The approach angle? Defending SMBs who are in a difficult situation that would be made worse by updating Apple’s mobile operating system by preventing them from properly targeting their advertisements. That means the stakes for Facebook are substantial. With $ 80 billion in advertising revenue this year for 12.6 million actively paying advertisers per month, requiring iPhone owners to choose Apple tracking would reduce the amount of data collected and thus the relevance of advertising campaigns to Facebook.

BuzzFeed reveals that internal employees have complained about the campaign, regarding it as hypocritical and selfish. Small businesses will only act as a shield to protect the company’s own interests.

“It feels like trying to justify a bad deed by hiding behind people with a nice message. “”

In internal discussions that were scheduled to take place on Thursday, employees could ask questions and vote for those they deemed most relevant to future exchanges. This type of device, commonly implemented in tech companies, encourages upward feedback of information and allows top management to take the pulse of the grassroots while answering the questions most frequently asked by the latter. Discussions can be difficult at times, but they provide a real opportunity for employees to discuss decisions and orientations.

Buzzfeed reports that the most popular questions expressed skepticism or concern about their company’s recent campaign such as: “Aren’t we afraid our position will turn against us?” Do people see it more as an “FB that protects their own company”? Or this: “Did we know this was going to be bad advertising and decided to put it out anyway?” “.

Another employee reportedly wrote on the Workplace post from Dan Levy, vice president of ads on Facebook, “The only thing I keep hearing is that this is bad for business, and I really want someone at the top explicitly says: “People are better off if they don’t know what we’re doing, if we don’t have to explain ourselves, if they don’t have a choice to accept.” or oppose our practices if we hide them behind interesting material as much as possible and get them to accept discreet background surveillance as long as we minimize them ”before sharing a meme from a UK comedy show in which A Nazi Officer asks, “Are we the bad guys?” The same post by Dan Levy was also commented on, “Apple did not prevent tracking, it merely asked users to make a conscious choice to be tracked.”

However, according to Buzzfeed, Dan Levy was keen to respond to the criticism in the same post: “It’s Apple’s marketing that works and is convincing you to scapegoat us so that you can decide how the internet should work. Function – also beyond your devices ”and to make it clear:“ I am an optimist who works in technology because I believe that technology can be a lever to democratize access and offer opportunities. Including for companies. And if you think it will end with personalized ads, I disagree. “.

This criticism comes in a context where very small and medium-sized businesses are complaining about Facebook’s customer service and its strong propensity for automation, while the year-end report (obtained from BuzzFeed News), for its part, celebrates the savings made by the same automation. The cost per support case for Facebook would have decreased by more than 30% compared to the last six months. This bias towards automation is believed to have resulted in the mistaken deactivation of SMB and agency accounts, leading one Facebook employee to say that these issues “underscore that we are unlikely to be doing anything to stand up for small businesses,” when we do do not provide human customer service to small advertisers. “