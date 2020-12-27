Interview with DGB Chief Hoffmann: “The home office must learn” – economics

Mr Hoffmann, after the financial crisis in 2008/09, trade unions gained a higher position in society through their contribution to crisis management. Is that happening now?

Approval of trade unions is growing significantly, which we felt especially at the beginning of the crisis. We have fewer contacts with employees due to the corona, and therefore fewer members …

… the loss is accelerating?

No. Eight unions in the DGB gain 900 new members every day. At the same time, however, we are losing members mainly due to demographics. However, in the political or public sphere, he noticed that the approval of our affairs and our actions is increasing significantly.

Did you notice it personally?

After six years as President of the DGB, many people know me and talk to me. There is encouragement, but there is still a surrogate mentality under the motto: “You have to do it.” Then I always respond amicably, saying that unions are member organizations and need committed people to be empowered to act.

How successful were the unions when it came to corona measures?

We have not been able to fully enforce the increase in short-term contributions, but at least we have achieved an increase after four and seven months. This would not have happened without us. The labor market was saved from falling and the aid as a whole had a stabilizing effect. We must now invest heavily in modernizing the economy.

There is a huge mountain of debt. This means that distributional conflicts are as certain as the next boom.

Before the pandemic, we had a debt ratio based on economic performance of less than 60 percent. It is now rising to 75 percent. So what? The Americans and the Japanese, to name just two examples, are above it. It would be fatal to try to rebalance the budget with austerity policies. We have low interest rates and low inflation. If interest rates remain below potential growth, we can rise from debt without any problems.

However, our compatriots like a gentle housewife who does not live beyond her means.

There is a lot of nonsense, including experts. Insisting on the 60% target is not economically acceptable. In the next ten years, we have an investment requirement of another 450 billion euros, we are in line with the BDI. And regardless of Corona. Then there are the Corona repairs, for which there is a large EU recovery program.

Are you satisfied with the result of the German Presidency of the Council of the EU?

For the first time – after long ideological disputes – the tool of community bonds is used. And not only to deal with the consequences of the corona, but above all to achieve climate protection goals. This applies to transport, hydrogen and energy-efficient renovation of buildings, where municipalities play a major role. If schools are properly equipped and municipalities invest in affordable housing, people’s living conditions will improve permanently.

Does this justify higher debt at the expense of the next generation?

The opposite is true. The lack of future investment now reduces opportunities for the next generation. Corona mainly explains deficits and injustices in the education system. We need an innovative strategy to grow out of debt in the next ten years and where people will notice what is happening to money. This does not preclude changes in the tax system.

The head of the DGB prefers to see his friend Olaf Scholz in the chancellor. Photo: dpa

They want to torment the middle class with higher tax rates.

A different model of income tax approach is important for the mitigation of small and medium-sized incomes and for an even greater burden on higher incomes. Even the OECD criticizes that capital income is taxed at 25 percent, but labor income at 30 percent or more. A skilled high-income worker pays 39 percent in taxes and lean capitalists pay 25 percent. The next government has to deal with it.

It will be difficult with former Blackrock employee Friedrich Merz.

Innovation policy based on sound fiscal policy and a fair tax system is difficult to reconcile with Friedrich Merz’s previous ideological positions.

Your party friend, the Minister of Finance and the SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has not yet proved to be exactly a fighter for a fairer tax system.

It advocates the abolition of the flat tax and the introduction of a transaction tax and a digital tax. At least eight other EU countries must participate. By the way, without Scholz and his French colleagues, the reconstruction program in Brussels would not have been put on track. The Chancellor also had to be convinced that European bonds should not be taboo when it comes to financing European investment programs.

A pandemic changes the work and with it the work of trade unions. What can the social partners expect?

The digitization of the world of work is not new, but it is accelerating. What is remarkable is the change of heart among employers who have long feared losing control: “Everyone who sits in their home office will take a break.” In the last few months, they have acknowledged that this is not the case. However, there is a risk of enormous work intensification and the dissolution of borders. The home office must learn.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

But how?

We need the rules of the game. Working hours and work safety must be observed, the employer must provide work equipment and insurance should be guaranteed. Overall, it is a matter of design – also greater co-decision – as we already have in large companies with works councils: the recording of working hours, the payment of overtime, availability and unavailability are regulated here. It works much better where we have a stable social partnership.

And if not?

The legislator then sets the framework through an amendment to the Labor Constitution Act. As a result, the employer is obliged to agree with the employees’ council on the methods of mobile work.

Will Labor Minister Heil pass?

The Union cannot refuse, because greater participation in digital work is in the coalition agreement.

What other expectations do you have for the last months of the grand coalition?

Modernized law on the constitution of labor, including simplified procedures for election to works councils; also better protection of works councils. This would be particularly useful in the environmental sector, which likes to give itself a green label but does not want to know anything about employee advice and better working conditions. For example in Alnatura or in wind energy. In many industries, there are lousy employers declaring war on the social partnership. You have to get started – just like in the meat industry. We also expect legal restrictions on the unjustified deadline and the strengthening of the collective agreement, for example by reducing the general applicability, ie the validity of the collective agreement for the whole sector.

How is it supposed to work?

If a trade union and an employers ‘association agree on a collective agreement and request general use, this should no longer be blocked by a federal association of employers’ associations. The European Commission has also recognized the importance of covering collective bargaining and made appropriate proposals.

For example?

The Commission is pushing for a statutory poverty-resistant minimum wage – in Germany, which would be around € 12 – when coverage by collective bargaining has fallen below 70 percent. We’ve been under it for a long time. For the EU, however, compliance clauses are a priority in public procurement: Companies that conclude contracts with taxpayers’ money are no longer allowed to carry out social dumping, but must pay collectively agreed wages. Employees then no longer need replenishment, which in turn is financed by taxpayers’ money.

It is a pity that collective agreements have gone out of fashion – for both employees and employers.

Tariffs act as public goods that benefit everyone. The income of employees with a tariff is about one-fifth higher than that of employees without a tariff. Employers also have benefits because they gain fair competition and social peace. More tailored solutions can be found in collective agreements than in laws. And the state is spared distribution conflicts. This is one of the reasons why TariftreuVersion: 0.9 exists in the federal states StartHTML: 00000147 EndHTML: 00000868 StartFragment: 00000181 EndFragment: 00000832 SourceURL: chrome: //browser/content/browser.xhtml with the exception of Bavaria. The federal government should participate as a client, I expect the corresponding proposals in January.

2021 is an election year. What criteria will employees use to vote?

People want security and a word in shaping digital change. The change must take place in socially acceptable channels. We unions also want a change to a climate-neutral economy with good work from which employees can live well. We are neither specific heads nor vigilant, but creators of changes that guarantee security for people.