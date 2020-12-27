Palantir joins the Gaia-X project, a rally that asks questions

The American start-up specializing in data visualization announced on its blog on December 18 that it had been part of the European cloud project for a month. A seemingly unnatural connection between Gaia-X, whose goal is to respect its users’ data and European sovereignty, and Palantir, who are known to be close to the CIA and known for their expertise in data mining.

Palantir, a sulfur-containing start-up

From the opening lines of text revealing the partnership, Palantir raises the problem: “It is reasonable to ask why a company like Palantir Technologies was founded in Silicon Valley […] Consider their participation in the project [Gaia-X] as important, appropriate and in line with the stated objectives of promoting European “sovereignty and data availability”.

Gaia-X was born under the influence of France and Germany. The original goal was and is to offer European companies an alternative cloud service to AWS, Azure or Alibaba that focuses on data protection and the digital sovereignty of the old continent. The opening of the association to companies outside the Union already looked like a knife blow to this ambition, the arrival of Palantir could take a second.

Palantir Technology has suffered from a sulphurous reputation since its birth in 2004 for many reasons: One of its founders, Peter Thiel, was advised by Donald Trump, the CIA funded the start-up when it was born, Amnesty International accused of the injury to have been involved in the human rights of migrants and asylum seekers in the United States …

Its software is used by the financial world, large corporations, and many information services around the world. They are used to check a large amount of data, to track down terrorists and criminals, or to control investments, etc.

In France, Palantir made headlines in 2016 and 2019 when the DGSI, the French internal intelligence service, announced that it would use one of its services to map criminal and terrorist networks. Voices were raised on the company’s security and sovereignty issues. Emmanuel Macron himself wondered about its use.

Trust is the key

In the face of this distrust, Palantir has consistently expressed a sense of ethics and a strong commitment to privacy and freedoms. In its blog post, the start-up confirms that it is fully committed to “The values ​​that are at the center of the GAIA-X project are actually at the center of our own mission as a company: data protection, data security and the digital sovereignty of institutions and the groups they serve to support us. “She is also very aware of the suspicion against her:” Some may see a contradiction again between cooperation on the one hand and security on the other, between sovereignty and the availability of data. The task for us computer scientists and software developers is to refute this dichotomy. “

Palantir recognized technical knowledge in the field of data, skills that could be very useful to Gaia-X. On its website, the Gaia-X Association explains: “We welcome all interested parties who would like to contribute to the definition of their technical and specific needs in this area and who would like to actively participate: both by providing their technical expertise and by submitting new cases only through active and continuous participation in a working group ”. With the project still in its infancy, it is difficult to know how much Palantir will contribute and whether it is designed to contradict its values. Even so, the Gaia-X image could score a hit with such a collaboration.