a new record for the Korean artificial sun

When you start putting on hats and gloves there’s one place it’s not cold at all: in South Korea’s experimental reactor, also known as the “artificial sun”. The Korea Fusion Energy Institute’s (FKE) KSTAR Research Center announced on November 24th that it had even broken a world record by maintaining the temperature of the plasma ions in the reactor center for over 100 million degrees Celsius for 20 seconds. This achievement is more than just a record, it is historic as no attempt in the world has ever succeeded in exceeding the limit of 10 seconds.

Create energy just like the sun

The aim of these experiments is to recreate the same nuclear fusion reactions on earth as on the sun, hence the nickname “artificial sun”. This reproduction not only helps scientists understand how our star works, but also consists mainly in creating a new source of energy that is possible through nuclear fusion. It is this reaction that makes the sun shine. The goal of scientists is to use it to make our lightbulbs glow and, in a broader sense, to operate all of our devices that require energy. It is enough to say many things!

How it works ? The “object of the game” is to convert a hydrogen atom into helium. Basically we put hydrogen atoms in a tube with the weird shape of a donut. It is then heated to a very, very high temperature (over 100 million degrees Celsius). This heat makes it possible to free the atom from its electrons. All that is left are the ions that form a new mass called the ion plasma. This special mixture generates energy (up to several thousand amps) that we recover through the walls of the reactor and convert into electricity. The difficulty lies in stabilizing the plasma. If the latter is not kept at a very high temperature long enough, it will damage the walls of the system and therefore break everything. So far, however, the reactors could not last longer than 10 seconds. By doubling its share, South Korea is making a considerable technological leap!

Next step: hold the temperature for 300 seconds until 2025

This nuclear fusion today has two advantages over other types of energy generation (gasoline, coal, renewable energy, etc.): In theory, it is a practically unlimited source of energy, and most importantly, it is clean as it does not produce radioactive waste (although today we managed to convert this waste into a battery). This is a program that would be fully compatible with the population’s electricity needs, coupled with our ever-increasing environmental ambitions.

In the same category

Crew-1: successful start for SpaceX and NASA’s first commercial flight

At the moment, the energy generated by an artificial sun is not yet ready to light up our houses. Research centers in South Korea, France or China will have to experiment for a few more years before an efficient and reliable system can be brought to market. However, the technological advancement is considerable, especially for KSTAR. In two years, the Korean center has managed to keep the temperature of the plasma ions above 100 million degrees from a small one and a half seconds (2018) over 8 seconds (2019) to 20 seconds (2020). The next step is to keep it running continuously for 300 seconds through 2025.