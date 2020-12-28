Management change to Messe Berlin: Göke goes to Gegenbauer – Wirtschaft

Christian Göke will work for Vera, Silke and Carola in the future. Werner Gegenbauer named the family holding “Vesica” after the first letters of his daughters’ names. In the future, their business will be managed by General Representative Christian Göke. Seventy-year-old Gegenbauer withdrew years ago from the operating business of a construction service provider founded by his father Carl in Berlin in 1925. He now hands over investment management, including MRT practice at Ludwig-Erhard-Haus and in real estate, to Göke. The head of Messe Berlin announced his resignation at the end of the year in the spring. Göke is followed by Martin Ecknig, a 53-year-old Siemens manager who most recently worked in real estate management, at the helm of a state-owned exhibition company.

Thomas Ecknig becomes the leader of the fair

Ecknig, who was born in Berlin, comes to the main construction site at the exhibition center under the radio tower. In 2020, the state-owned Berlin will have to cover a loss of 75 million euros as the owner of the fair. It is unlikely that this will decrease in 2021. Corona will affect almost no other industry in the same way as trade fair and congress business.

Göke performs in difficult times. “It’s been a fantastic 20 years,” he says in an interview with Tagesspiegel. With the exception of 2020. “We have a professional ban,” says the outgoing head of the trade fair, who came to Berlin from Messe Frankfurt in 2000 together with Raimund Hosch; In 2013, Göke replaced Hosch at the top. The years were mostly good, with sales and profits growing steadily after the new Hosch / Göke duo went through a “difficult phase of renovation” (Göke) between 2000 and 2003. At that time, both trade fair managers would like to privatize the company, ie replace the state of Berlin with an investor. However, this was as politically unenforceable as Göke’s plan to bring a private partner into society to help the country and the fair overcome the Coronian period and, above all, speed up digitization.

Visitors to the fair bring money to the city

“There is a huge amount of money on the market,” says Göke, citing the 75 million euros with which media entrepreneur James Murdoch took part in the Art Basel art fair. The capital requirements of the city’s trade fair companies – every major city in this country is dedicated to its own exhibition center and operating company – are huge. And the business model only works if big events bring cities the purchasing power of millions of euros, from hotel beds to restaurants and taxis to renting an exhibitor’s stand.

Seventy-year-old Werner Gegenbauer arranged a succession for the company and the holding company. Photo: Thilo Rückeis

In Berlin, it has worked so well over the last ten years as five leading international trade fairs have become larger and more profitable: Green Week and Fruit Logistica, ITB, Ifa and Innotrans. Green Week and Fruit Logistica took place in early 2020, when ITB was the first major trade fair in March to be canceled in the country due to Corona. The Ifa radio exhibition was held in September as a digital experiment with modest success. The Innotrans railway vehicle fair was moved by Göke from autumn 2020 to April 2021. In the meantime, Innotrans was also closed because Hall 26 is still occupied as an emergency hospital for patients with corona. Nobody knows how long.

“Digital matchmaking platforms, knowledge platforms and communication platforms in general are a major strategic threat to traditional trade fair business,” says Göke. It expects new competitors who have not yet appeared in the trade fair business. Göke describes his successor’s task as follows: “Develop new digital business models that enable physical fairs and congresses.” In the end, it’s always about getting as many business travelers as possible into the city.

IAA in Munich, not Berlin

The starting position of Göke’s successor is difficult not only because of the Corona: it is necessary to modernize the halls under the radio tower, the capital Messe Berlin is relatively poor. Nevertheless, Berlin has moved from seventh place to the top three of German trade fair companies, and Göke looks back on his work. It would be even more if the Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) awarded the IAA International Motor Show to Berlin in March, and not to Munich. Göke has developed the best concept, as the VDA admits, to move from a purely automotive trade fair to a modern mobility event. “Innovation comes through partnerships,” says Göke. Therefore, the new IAA was to connect car manufacturers with suppliers, founders and technology companies. And with politics in the capital. But while the Green Senator was ashamed of the economy because cars are the devil, the Bavarian prime minister waved big bills: Munich won the bid. And the head of the Berlin trade fair asked the trade fair supervisory board to terminate the contract.

Göke is a member of the Supervisory Board of Hertha

When Messemann came to Berlin in 2000, Gegenbauer was president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The two had known each other for a long time. Normally, you see each other at the Olympic Stadium every two weeks and stay together for one and a half hours at the Hertha BSC; Gegenbauer as president of the club and Göke, who was himself a decent footballer, as a member of the supervisory board of Hertha.

After Göke decided to leave the fair, he asked him if he would like to run a family business, Gegenbauer explains. His daughters, two of whom are pursuing academic careers in London and Düsseldorf, have a third family in Berlin and do not want to start operations. “But you should accompany it sensibly,” says his father. Years ago, a father transferred most property management companies with 18,000 employees to his daughters.

Gegenbauer will arrange a succession

“He has the trust of his family,” says Gegenbauer of the new CEO, who is “professionally and characteristically fit.” Göke takes care of the family’s investments and will also take part when Vesica makes new investments. This means that a 55-year-old can finally work as an entrepreneur without having to do endless political rounds in Berlin, which has the last say in state-owned companies and the trade fair.

“The right people are crucial,” sums up Gegenbauer’s experience. He is sure that he has the right man in the right place with Gök. Like 15 years ago, when Christian Lewandowski became general manager of building cleaning. Lewandowski will soon replace Werner Gegenbauer at the head of the supervisory board. Gegenbauer will arrange a sequence “in case I fall”.