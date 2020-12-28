Ant Group urged by China to review its financial services

Nothing is going well for Ant Group. Following a meeting with China’s central bank on Saturday, December 26th, the fintech juggernaut was asked to “fix” the credit, insurance and wealth management services offered by its Alipay platform. It may seem minor, but it is a large part of the company’s activities that are targeted.

Since the beginning of November, the Chinese authorities have been raising their voices in the face of their technological giants, whose services in the life of the Chinese like Tencent or JD.com interact daily. You must therefore comply with the new government regulations and the fintech sector is the preferred destination. The Alipay platform, a subsidiary of the Ant Group, is therefore logically in the crosshairs, as it has grown in importance in Chinese finance in recent years.

If it was comparable to a Chinese version of Paypal in the beginning, it now offers its 1 billion customers a large number of services, particularly microcredit, which are then distributed to small banks. However, according to the Chinese central bank, the Ant Group is showing competitiveness and refusing to comply with applicable regulations. This is particularly due to the controversial statements made by Jack Ma, the group’s chairman, who is known for criticizing the regulations in his country. Following a new loophole, authorities have also suspended the Ant Group IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong, but it was heralded as the largest in history.

To meet central bank demand, the company will likely need to move away from its lending activities and return to its origins of only offering online payment services. If dismantling is not mentioned yet, it could be a big blow to Ant Group and its way of generating revenue. In a statement, she said she would do anything to meet the Communist Party’s expectations:

“We appreciate the advice and help from the financial regulators. The rectification provides the Ant Group with an opportunity to lay the foundations for growing our business in full compliance and to continue to focus on innovation for social welfare and service for small businesses. We will continue to develop technology to continuously improve the efficiency and integration of financial services, strengthen our global competitiveness and contribute to the new development paradigm of “double circulation” under the conditions of serving the EU real economy and compliance with financial regulations ”.

Not that long ago, the Ant Group announced that it had already withdrawn some of its financial services from its platform. That big setback comes days after Jack Ma’s other company, e-commerce giant Alibaba, was hit by an antitrust investigation into monopoly behavior.