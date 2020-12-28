Brexit, Vaccination Launch, Trump: Dax is rising and recording a high economy

Shortly after the start of trading on Monday morning, the German stock index Dax rose to a record high of 13,810.40 points. The index has just exceeded the previous record high of February 17, 2020 at 13,795.24 points.

During the Christmas break, two conflicts that previously weighed stock prices were resolved. On the one hand, after a long struggle, an agreement was reached on Brexit, on the other hand, US President Donald Trump still carried out a $ 900 billion package of stimulus crowns.

The launch of vaccination in many European countries has also aroused further optimism. In November, Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election has already ripped uncertainty out of the market and caused prices to rise.

The corona crisis, which moved Germany’s leading index to 8255 points in March, seems to be forgotten in terms of stock prices. Investors expect a strong economic boom.

A: Central banks pump billions to billions into financial markets – money that needs to be invested somewhere. The fact that the global economy is still not out of crisis is receding into the background.

After an old record in February 2020, the party’s mood quickly turned to panic after the corona pandemic: it dropped by 40 percent to 8255 points in a matter of weeks. The only turning point came from massive injections of money by central banks and governments for a locked-up economy.

With most of the blockades coming to an end in the summer, the economy has accelerated in many places, although in many countries it is still lagging behind pre-crisis levels. Now further tightening of pandemic measures creates additional risks. The main driving force is and will remain China, the country where the coronavirus first appeared and then spread throughout the world. (DPA)