Criminal VPN dismantled by the FBI and Europol

Safe-Inet, a virtual private network (VPN), was dismantled on December 22nd by the FBI and Europol. While VPNs are used to protect internet users’ data through encryption, they have been haunted by cyber criminals. It must be recognized that this service has been in the crosshairs of the police for some time.

Operation Nova

Operation Nova was carried out by the American and European security services. This initially made it possible to close the servers of the American VPN thanks to the FBI and shortly afterwards the European servers thanks to Europol. This cooperation was led by the German police in Reutlingen (Police Headquarters Reutlingen) with the help of other police forces, in particular the Dutch (Politie), France (Central Directorate of the Judicial Police) and Switzerland (Cantonal Police Aargau). .

First of all, it must be said that Safe-Inet is not a classic VPN. Other similar services like Ivacy are used by ordinary users who want to protect themselves from hackers when they are on a public network. They are used in particular to bypass restrictions and to watch films in the Canadian or American Netflix catalog. VPNs can also be used to pre-play when the game is previewed in a country. However, Safe-Inet was intended for cyber criminals involved in various fields such as ransomware, phishing campaigns, and bank takeovers.

“This service was sold at a high price to a criminal organization as one of the best law enforcement eavesdropping prevention tools available and provides up to five layers of anonymous connections to the VPN,” said Europol. .

Shut down server and domains

In the second phase of these investigations, the state security services also dismantled domains such as nsorg.org, safe-inet.com and safe-inet.net. These domains offered “bulletproof” services. The most important example is that cyber criminals were completely invisible to law enforcement and could act freely. Many discussion forums have been open, so this VPN service is involved in the actions of its users.

Thanks to this dismantling, the American (FBI) and European (Europol) security services were able to thwart almost 250 attacks against companies. You were informed of these attacks and were able to increase the security of your data. The authorities intend to deepen their research. Free and paid VPNs are sure to get police scrutiny.