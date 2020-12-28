Behind Google’s charges, the ghost of Oracle

On December 17th, Google was attacked by a third antitrust complaint in the United States. Almost every state in the US, as well as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), are after Mountain View, and according to Bloomberg, a certain company called Oracle doesn’t seem to be there. for nothing…

Documents that incriminate Google are sent to the legislature

In 2018, Oracle’s top lobbyist, Ken Glueck, learned that the Arizona Attorney General was investigating Google’s practices and quickly sent a 70-page document to Google. He described how the tech giant built an empire by monetizing Americans’ personal information without their knowledge, which led to a lawsuit against the company in May.

Arizona is by no means the only state to have received such documents from Oracle, a company specializing in management systems and cloud computing. More than a dozen countries thus had access to today’s “black box” from Oracle: a large presentation that describes in detail how Google collects data from its users. The company, led by Larry Ellison, a close friend of Donald Trump, has fought behind the scenes against Google and its overwhelming monopoly for years and convinced lawmakers to monitor the activities of Mountain View more closely.

If the latter has resorted to questionable practices, Oracle is acting in its own interest and in particular to get revenge on Google. In 2010, the company copied Oracle’s Java programming code to develop Android. There was a long legal battle that is not expected to end until next year.

An established method to keep you competitive

Google is not the only company that has been lobbying by Oracle that uses this behavior extensively to compete with often better performing competitors like Amazon or Microsoft. More than twenty years ago, she urged lawmakers to initiate antitrust lawsuits against the Redmond company.

In addition to organizing charity and political events at the Capitol to lobby, Oracle has ties to the White House, particularly through Ken Glueck who was a member of Donald Trump’s transition team. These connections undoubtedly weighed on the balance sheet for the acquisition of the Chinese application TikTok, which was originally supposed to be carried out by Microsoft.

Oracle has also worked in Europe and Australia

The United States isn’t Oracle’s only playground. In 2013, the company reached out to European regulators through the Android operating system when investigating anti-competitive practices by Google. The same story in Australia, where the Competitiveness Authority twice indicted Mountain View after receiving an incriminating report from Oracle.

Across the Atlantic, the company fought to introduce new measures against sex trafficking with the sole aim of violating Google, which later had less protection for the content it hosts on the subject. No wonder, then, that Oracle is celebrating the legal battle awaiting the web giant. “I couldn’t be happier. As far as I know, more states are suing Google than states, ”enthused Ken Glueck.