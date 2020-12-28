More than a quarter of 5.7 billion euros: Large German corporations are the driving force behind tax losses – the economy

According to Ifo’s calculations, tax authorities are escaping billions of dollars by tax evasion from large German corporations. As the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) pointed out with reference to the figures, the state lost 1.6 billion euros each year in only 333 of Germany’s largest multinationals.

If you also include smaller foreign trade companies and German subsidiaries of foreign multinationals, this will result in a tax loss of € 5.7 billion per year.

The figures calculated by President Ifo Clemens Fuest, along with other researchers, are based on 333 large companies from their country-specific reports, which scientists have been able to evaluate for the first time.

Researchers have included Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta and Cyprus as tax havens in Europe and Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands as oases outside Europe.

According to the FAZ, scientists were able to shed light on many other details based on company reports. A total of € 47 billion – nine percent of the global companies’ total global profits – went to tax haven subsidiaries.

However, according to economists, profits in tax havens do not automatically mean tax avoidance. Instead, 62 percent of profits in tax havens can be traced back to real economic activity. According to the newspaper, 38 percent is the result of shifting profits to avoid taxes. (Reuters)