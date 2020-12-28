A tool for creating, launching and analyzing hundreds of multivariate ads on Facebook and Instagram

Creating an advertisement takes some thought, but also creativity. Which image is used, which text, which CTA, which symbol … Answers are generally obtained after starting A / B tests. Today there are tools for optimizing ad creation like Marpipe.

Marpipe is a platform that allows you to test advertising on Facebook or Instagram with different variables. In a matter of minutes it is possible to create hundreds of variations of the same advertisement. The creation of effective graphics is thus automated. Once started, all you have to do is see which asset works best. An ideal tool for marketers who start advertising campaigns on a daily basis.

In the same category

Christmas offer: 90% discount on Ivacy VPN!

36 ads in 30 seconds

Various images can be downloaded from within Marpipe. The tool then offers the possibility of creating visual options with different images or symbols as well as text variants using drag & drop. With Marpipe you can use templates or create new ones starting from scratch.

Campaigns can then be started directly on Facebook by connecting your advertising account to the tool. All you have to do is choose the type of campaign (traffic, conversions, reach). You’ll also need to add graphics, a description, a CTA, audience, url, budget, etc. The campaign can be started and will be displayed in Business Manager on Facebook.

Marpipe uses certain components of artificial intelligence to offer a powerful platform. For example, when assets are downloaded, there is a tool that tags them and identifies what is in the image.

Marpipe is a freemium tool and prices start at $ 39.99 / month. Through Appsumo, it is possible to get lifetime access through a one-time purchase for $ 69, $ 138, or $ 207, depending on your monthly needs.

Marpipe should simplify the work of marketers across the entire advertising value chain, from campaign creation to optimization!

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we select when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.