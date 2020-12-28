TikTok is the first social network to ban sales on multiple levels

In a blog post on December 15, TikTok announced the change to its community rules. Among the latter, we now find the Multilevel Marketing ban (MLM for Multilevel Marketing in English). The Chinese application is the first social network to ban this controversial practice.

Grown in popularity with the advent of social networks, MLM is a distribution network structure where resellers can sponsor new resellers or receive a percentage of selling products from a brand that is generally little known to the general public. This practice is mostly aimed at women who want to make money and is very popular on Facebook via groups or private messages. In the past few months, however, TikTok has also evolved into a platform conducive to MLM, particularly thanks to its “For” You, which makes it easy to find new employees.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, this practice literally exploded as many people were unemployed and in need of income. Unfortunately, “only 1% of the people who work there make money. The rest of them lose. It’s not a lack of talent or ambition, it’s the model that wants it, ”notes Robert Fitzpatrick, president of the Pyramid Scheme Alert Association, who has conducted various studies on the subject.

MLM-related posts are so common on social media that a Reddit group fighting this practice has no fewer than 674,000 members. A coalition of YouTubers have also come together to uncover the truth behind the practice, while videos with the hashtag #antimlm have been viewed more than 34 million times on TikTok, says Kaitlyn Tiffany, a reporter at The Atlantic.

After TikTok had already dealt with spam issues highlighted on their homepage, it seems that TikTok has decided to take the big step and ban the practice. The social networking community rules now state: “Do not post, download, stream, or share any content that depicts or promotes the Ponzi method, multilevel sales, or pyramid schemes.”

It remains to be seen whether this measure will take effect. People who use this method will certainly use different hashtags to circumvent the rules, but this ban is a step forward in the fight against fraudulent practices.