Researchers produce aircraft fuel with CO2

A press release dated December 22, 2020 states that researchers have carried out tests to eliminate the environmentally harmful fuel, especially from aircraft, and replace it with a CO2-based one. It is true that the fuels used for transportation have changed over time to be more environmentally friendly and environmentally friendly. The fact that researchers are still working on greener solutions means the battle is not over and is far from over.

A proof of concept for a new jet fuel

First of all, it must be said that aircraft fuel is made from kerosene. Although it has evolved, it is still polluting and far from being ecological. Take the case of a round trip from Paris to Sydney. The aircraft will cover almost 33,900 km and release almost 6.65 tons of CO2 per passenger. To compensate for this CO2 spread, 18 trees have to be planted (multiplied by the number of passengers). However, researchers at Oxford University have made a jet fuel from CO2. Will we be able to cause less pollution in ten years?

First, the researchers modified the capacities and the operation of a reactor based on the organic combustion method (OCM). By adding heat (350 degrees Celsius) to citric acid, hydrogen and carbon dioxide, a reduction catalyst for iron, manganese and potassium, the researchers were able to produce a liquid fuel. functional. This of course also absorbs the CO2 released by other vehicles, factories, etc. Especially since CO2 is the most common greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.

In the same category

The Tesla share price is said to be too high for company performance

We must remember that these tests were carried out on a very small reactor that is stored in a laboratory. By adapting to long-haul aircraft, the CO2 pollution of the airlines is significantly reduced.

On the way to a greener climate future

This solution looks promising right now. However, the airlines have already worked on the fuels used. Take the case of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which is made from renewable raw materials such as biomass waste or leftover food. This “biofuel” has a very low carbon content. It is therefore less harmful to the environment and more respectful of the environment. At the same time, airlines do not hesitate to follow and collaborate with the researchers’ work. In 2018, almost 1,514,164 liters of SAF were delivered for various types of journeys, avoiding the release of 100 tons of CO2. A result that is encouraging for the future of this type of fuel, even if it is still too low.

In addition, Guillaume Faury, Executive Chairman of Airbus, promised that three climate-neutral aircraft concepts would emerge around 2035. The first is a hydrogen-based aircraft that would power fuel cells that generate electricity. This would enable a medium-haul flight, ie around 3,500 km. A second prototype would be for much shorter journeys with a hundred passengers. The latter would work with propellers. The third concept involves a complete change in the structure of a conventional aircraft and requires a more detailed study of the storage capacities of hydrogen and propulsion.

These are very good promises for a sector that is often singled out by public opinion. Between the innovative design of airplanes and the creation of green jet fuels, a vacation could prove to be more environmentally friendly, but perhaps also more expensive.