Comparison of the main collaborative platforms

It is never easy to equip yourself with a professional solution. The first step is to list the possible solutions, understand their differentiators, strengths and weaknesses, or even the specifics that most closely match the needs of the organization.

When you think of collaborative solutions, the first two names are likely to be Microsoft 365 and Google Workplace (ex G Suite).

This is completely normal, these are the most popular solutions on the market. However, are they the most efficient?

Jamespot compared eight tools. If you download this document as a comprehensive spreadsheet, you will find the features and benefits of Nextcloud, Talkspirit, Whaller, OpenPass, Netframe, Jamespot, Google Workplace and Microsoft 365.

Get the comparison

There are alternatives to “large” collaborative solutions that are just as innovative, sometimes more efficient in certain functions and often more local. You can form your own opinion and above all have a clear idea of ​​the strengths of each individual. To conduct this study, Jamespot extracted the data online and contacted the relevant solutions to complete a full inventory.

In this document you can compare different points like hosting, applicable law, messaging solutions, process management, video conferencing solutions, intranet, brainstorming or even calendar and e-mail solutions. You can also compare the prices of the solutions presented using criteria that are often different for each of the solutions.

The ability to customize your tool is also a crucial point. Not all solutions offer such an option. This is only the case for four out of eight tools.

Thanks to this inventory of collaborative solutions, presented in the form of a clear table, you can quickly identify the differences and subtleties in the functions of these platforms. Download the comparison to access all of the data.

