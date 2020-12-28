Balance sheet and outlook for the automotive industry: At the beginning of the tunnel economy

When the annual balance sheet is compiled today, there is talk of a “stress test” of the global automotive industry. The spring lock froze the industry for several weeks. It was not possible to catch up with the massive decline in the summer. And since September it has been going downhill again. Overall, the German market is shrinking by more than a fifth to 2.8 million this year; a global decline of 16 percent to approximately 67 million new vehicles. With the pandemic, the world of cars will change, market expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer believes: “The post-pandemic period is the Asian period.” Upward trend.

The German market will remain weak in 2021

“2020 in Germany and Europe will fall as the weakest year of sales of this century,” says Christoph Stürmer of PwC. He is skeptical in his forecast: The German market will grow by only five percent to less than three million in 2021. Although cars in this country are on average ten years old and the trend towards electric cars is accelerating. “It can be assumed that there will be a stronger replacement process in the second half of the year,” writes Dudenhöffer, assuming the economy will grow by at least three percent. The German car market has a long-term average of around 3.35 million sales per year. This level will not be reached in 2021.

The dynamics in China are completely different. The rapid recovery of the largest car market at the end of the summer raised hopes among German companies that 2020 would not be so bad in the end. Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler were able to increase their market share in the People’s Republic – each to 20 and 4 percent. China will continue to be a “clear champion of growth” for Dudenhöffer in the years to come. The country will reach market levels in 2022. “Before the customs wars, it was the highest value of new cars sold in China to date,” writes Dudenhöffer. Things will continue to improve after 2022, as car density in China is relatively low. In the USA, the market is saturated with more than 800 cars per 1,000 inhabitants. Unlike China or India, where there are almost 110 cars and 28 cars per 1,000 inhabitants. The higher the growth in these countries, the stronger the car sales.

State – supported electromobility

Another clear point in 2020 is linked to China: a breakthrough in electromobility. No other country has so many battery-powered vehicles on the road. Stefan Bratzel, head of the Automotive Management Center, also talks about a “turning point” with regard to Germany, which has been made possible by high funding. By the end of 2025, a purchase premium of up to € 10,000 should be paid for the purchase of an electric car. Bratzel expects about 350 in 2020 000 new registrations of electric vehicles and a fourfold market share of twelve percent.

Peter Fuß, an expert at the consulting company EY, is confident that the boom will continue in 2021. “Especially for company car drivers, plug-in hybrids and electric cars are extremely interesting thanks to the cheaper 0.5% and 0.25% rules for taxation of wages in cash, ”says Fuß. 60 percent of all new car sales in this country are in the commercial sector.

Manufacturers’ electrical strategies are doomed to success, because otherwise they will not achieve the climate policy goals, which will be even more ambitious in 2021. And the EU has just tightened requirements by 2030. In addition, there are billions in investment in networks, digitization and automation. In 2021, manufacturers want to prove that they are shaping a transformation and are not driven by technology companies. McKinsey experts put it this way: “Mobility will continue to develop in an exciting way.”

Almost no change in the US

Specifically, the consultants predict four main developments: a greater focus on sustainability, ongoing technological disruptions, regulation, which is the driving force behind the “mobility revolution”, and a long-term shift in mobility behavior. McKinsey, for example, believes that car use will “drop drastically” in major European cities, while in the United States there will be almost no change due to a lack of regulatory incentives. In China, on the other hand, the importance of local public transport and railways will increase.

New aid for Germany’s key industry

The corona-induced market downturn, austerity measures and at the same time high pressure for transformation and investment – carmakers and their suppliers have a difficult year ahead of them. After all, government aid is dampening the corona crisis. Starting in January, the new program aims to accelerate the transition from combustion technology to alternative propulsion and the use of more data in the vehicle. By 2024, two billion euros will flow into it. A future fund is being prepared, to which the federal government will pay another billion euros. The aim is to support change in regions with a particularly large number of companies in the sector (“automotive clusters”).

Christoph Stürmer of PwC believes that approximately 13 million vehicles that were not sold worldwide in 2020 (67 instead of 80 million) would most likely not be matched. The loss of sales for the next three years ranged between 680 and 880 billion euros. “This money is simply lacking in the value chain of the global automotive industry.” In relation to the profitability of the automotive industry, this means: “In the foreseeable future, it will be structurally lost.”

The music is in Asia

A total of 3.4 billion people live in Asia’s ten largest car markets. 1,000 inhabitants have an average population of only 93 cars, the only saturated market is Japan with a car density of 496 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants. “Japan is a market that is driven mainly by the need for compensation,” writes Dudenhöffer. 1,000 Japanese buy about 33 new cars a year. “If you apply this ratio to the ten largest Asian markets, annual demand for 112 million vehicles would be expected,” Dudenhöffer calculated. By comparison, in 2019, almost 80 million cars were sold worldwide. This illustrates the huge potential of the Asian market. “Regardless of whether VW, Daimler, BMW – the focus will increasingly move to Asia,” concludes the market observer. According to this, Europeans would have to be oriented in order not to “become a dwarf in the global car market”.