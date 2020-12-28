Jack Ma switches from “Daddy Ma” to “blood sucking ghost”

In November 2020 the IPO of the Ant Group was canceled. On December 24, 2020, the group’s flagship, Alibaba, was the target of an antitrust investigation. In addition, the Alipay payment service is targeted by the Chinese government. Jack Ma, the owner of Ant Group, has long been a model of success and is now facing government obstacles. At the same time, he is criticized in the media and in Chinese social networks.

Jack Ma has long been called “Daddy Ma” or Papa Ma and has recently been downgraded to “Son” or even “Grandson” … names that are far less inspiring to wisdom. A Chinese writer even listed Jack Ma’s “10 Deadly Sins”. In Chinese social networks, the businessman is referred to as an “evil capitalist” or “blood-sucking ghost”. The New York Times estimates that this change in image is mainly due to criticism from the Chinese government for fear of the businessman’s trading empire.

The Ant Group and its rival Tencent control more personal data than American giants like Google or Facebook for good reason. While the Chinese tech giants have helped the government track down and monitor the Chinese people, their size and influence is now viewed as a threat by the Communist Party. As the economist Zhang Weiying reminds us in an article that is now being censored in China, the activities of Chinese companies are largely monitored: “You cannot enter these industries without government permission.”

Businessman, actor, singer, artist: Jack Ma has made a name for himself

In 2017, the former English teacher, who became China’s richest man through his company Alibaba, played the role of an undefeated kung fu master alongside big stars in a short film. Chinese cinema. He also tried his hand at music and sang with Faye Wong, an icon of Chinese pop. In addition, Jack Ma was involved in creating a work of art with world famous artist Zeng Fanzhi. Her painting was sold by Sotheby’s for $ 5.4 million. In 2016, he was the first high-ranking Chinese to be met by former US President Donald J. Trump. All of this overshadows Xi Jinping, who above all values ​​appreciation and loyalty. For the Chinese president, like the US, the power of these companies poses a threat to the government.

So, to Jack Ma’s fame, it’s a page that’s flipped. In response to an article titled “À la lanterne” – related to the French Revolution – which garnered 122,000 likes on Weibo, China’s Twitter, one user wrote: “An extraordinary billionaire like Jack Ma will no doubt get stuck on top on the street lamp ”. This statement goes in the direction of the Chinese Communist Party, which, during a meeting on the direction of the country’s economic policy, issued the guideline of strengthening antitrust rules to prevent “the disorderly expansion of capital”. .

“You can either have absolute control or you can have a dynamic and innovative economy.”

This is not the first time Jack Ma has swum against the tide. During the founding of Alipay in 2003, a solution that works on the platforms of state control over the financial world, the businessman assured his employees: “If someone has to go to jail for Alipay, leave it to me.” In 2010 the Businessman informed the Chinese government with great oratory precaution: “If the government needs it, I can. [Alipay] Give him “. This statement was not taken seriously, and the China Business News said,” Are you giving the country Alipay? Jack Ma is just talking. “However, 10 years later this provocation is anchored in reality:” Given what is happening Ant has to be controlled at some point or even be majority-owned by the state, “warns Zhiwu Chen, an economist at Hong Kong University Business School.

For an increasing number of Chinese pro-market economists, this success and popularity, which is waning behind the recent actions of the Chinese government, testifies to a decline in economic freedoms. Some of these liberals see a pattern similar to that seen in the 1950s, a period that preceded the Chinese Cultural Revolution and led to the decline of the capitalist class. “You can either have absolute control or have a dynamic and innovative economy. But it’s unlikely you can have both, ”said Fred Hu, who sits on the board of the Ant Group and founded Hong Kong-based investment firm Primavera Capital Group, one of the investors in Jack Ma’s firm.

While China has more billionaires than the US and India combined, around 600 million people earn $ 150 or less a month. In the first eleven months of 2020, Chinese consumption decreased by 5%. At the same time, the luxury sector is expected to grow by 50%. In addition, many young Chinese have taken on debt to study and now have jobs that do not allow them to buy housing in the country’s major cities. The time has come for them to disillusion and this could pose a threat to Beijing.