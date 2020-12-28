an original generator of error pages

Like it or not, a common occurrence is that a website experiences problems. If this is the case, and in particular a web page was not found, a 404 error is displayed. A page that is often neglected, ugly, and classic, which is enough to get people to leave a website. However, 404 pages are critical to any website! There are tools to find inspiration!

This is particularly the case with 404pages, an error page generator. So this generator collects the best error pages on the web! The tool was developed by GrowmySaaS.co, a database of growth and conversion strategies for early stage startups. In addition, the site was designed by hand with no tools to be coded.

To use the Error Page Generator, just click the Generate Page 404 button on the main page. From there a page will appear and it is possible to generate more. The name of the company is displayed, a link to its website and a screen shoot of the relevant page. So we find the error pages from Asana, Podia, Redbull …

The goal of the tool is to offer inspiration for error pages to avoid the traditional and mundane side. The tool has been well received and allows anyone looking for inspiration to come up with great ideas!

In the same genre, 404 Illustrations offers 23 free illustrations to describe in pictures that a problem has occurred and not a classic page.

