Will the new identity card be forgery-proof?

Did you know that the shape of our identity card (CNI) has been the same since 1987? At that time – it was MINITEL’s time that the under 20s cannot know – it was considered “not forgery”. However, the CRF is a bit like a movie that has aged badly: it’s completely overwhelmed by new technology. Scammers know how to copy it for a few handfuls of dollars with their eyes closed, especially thanks to the internet. “You can buy holograms there from Alibaba in China or secure inks, reclaim the raw materials required for manufacturing or even buy a machine for less than 2,000 euros to design, print and assemble. According to IHEMI, 50% of the cases of fraud during a paper check are falsified and 15% are forgeries, ”explains Cosimo Prete, specialist in fingerprints and document fraud. Now is the time to change your security system. This is one of the goals of the new version of the French CNI, which is planned for August 2021. Biometric and polycarbonate, it will also be smaller (the size of a bank card).

Before we deal with possible security solutions, let’s briefly look at the challenges of this security. “Identity fraud is the first link in a chain of extremely serious crimes,” warns the former forensic scientist. The most classic criminal offenses include small and medium-sized crimes such as counterfeit products, bank fraud or the vital card. According to Le Figaro of February 18, 2019, 10.4% of social security numbers are assigned due to incorrect documents. These measures can have major effects from an economic and safety point of view. Other crimes can be even more serious, from organized crime to acts of terrorism that can endanger the lives of citizens, “especially today in this time of growing insecurity”.

“Only the effect of surprise makes it possible to really challenge counterfeiters.”

If we know the date of publication of the CNI in France, the details of its content and security technologies have not yet been fully established. In a regulation, the European Union, which would like to harmonize and secure the identity documents of its member states, recommends a certain number of mandatory technical elements and effects as well as other optional ones. Essential solutions include variable optical brands, meaning security that can be identified with the naked eye, or devices such as fluorescent inks that change color under a UV lamp or even holograms. “According to Europol, we can now handle these existing securities with a few thousand euros. Only the surprise effect makes it really possible to challenge counterfeiters and their knowledge of current technologies, ”estimates Cosimo Prete, founder of the innovative company CST (for Crime Science Technology), which specializes in the protection of ID documents and banknotes. Bank.

As banks hire hackers to give hackers a head start, the national printer responsible for designing and producing the CNI must find technology that counterfeiters are unfamiliar with. With this in mind, Cosimo Prete has developed a solution called “Optical Variable Material”. It is a molecule mixed with plastic that changes its color: “Depending on the observation conditions, it can immediately change from blue to red without equipment”, describes the entrepreneur. “The speed of the verification is crucial, as the police usually have less than 5 seconds to verify ID documents. They need something intuitive and easy that they can remember without a device. “The simplicity of verification can also benefit citizens on a daily basis. For example, when the checkout host needs to verify your CNI for payment by check.

Several European and international countries as well as large integrators have already adopted the technology and know-how of this French company. However, to the astonishment of the former forensic scientist, the French authorities have not yet consulted or requested the company. “However, our technology alone fulfills 100% of the recommendations of the European regulation for the protection of the medium against fraud on the three existing control levels. It is part of the state of the art recognized by ICAO 93.03, the place on which the union regulations for the design of our documents are based. “”

The new CNI could serve as a key to access the government’s online services

Cosimo Prete, however, knows the subject well. “Fifteen years ago, I was working on the Place Beauvau project with the then director of ANTS, who was responsible for the design and management of this new document. “Fifteen? How do you explain that the new CNI will not see the light of day until next year?” It is no longer a question of just printing one document, but of integrating many technical aspects, “explains the expert Imprimerie Nationale has developed into a solution integrator with the acquisition of a certain number of technical skills and know-how such as Surys for holograms or SPS for the electronic part.In addition, we no longer speak of the national printing company, but of the IN group. Today the group does not have complete control over the technologies and has to bring all solution providers together to ensure the best possible level of security for this new card. So about two years ago we had a takeover proposal from a subsidiary of the group. Add to this the very strong regulatory aspect and the numerous exchanges with the CNIL on the protection of personal data this together explains the many years of work. “”

If it is sufficiently secure, the new CNI could act as a key to access the government’s online services (fill in tax return, validate and sign official document, pay ticket online, access your Amélie account, etc.). This centralization of access would not only be practical, but also a means of increasing the level of cybersecurity and, above all, of limiting the risk of theft for one’s own digital identity. “This is only possible if we can ensure that the document used for digital authentication is physically authenticated. In fact, in computer science, it is very easy to deceive someone. Today a 14-year-old child with a computer and a few hundred euros can hack into the FBI, the database of health professionals, as happened recently at the EMA, or take control of an airplane. It is much more difficult to hack a physical document as it requires real technical know-how. Counterfeiters are high-ranking artists. “”

What about the data protection integrated in the ID card?

In parallel to the debate about the security technologies of this new CNI, the question of data protection arises. Biometrically, the identity document contains an electronic chip with several pieces of information about its owner: surname, first name, gender, age, fingerprints, identity photo and why not the access codes to online services. “When I was in forensics, we had debates about whether we should include other personal information. For example, the individual’s blood type can be used in the event of a traffic accident, ”recalls Cosimo Prete.

In France, the project arouses reservations among private data defenders, who see it as a first step towards a general surveillance society, 1984 version. “In our country it is an extremely sensitive issue, as from the comprehensive security law and the use of surveillance cameras. It has to do with our culture and the difficulties encountered during the great wars. Should we choose between freedom and security? “I think you have to find a balance between the two. We are at the limit of the debate about society and philosophy, ”estimates Cosimo Prete.