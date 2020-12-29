Is Google discriminating against local information for the benefit of the national press?

A study recently published in Nature Human Behaviors and commented on by the three contributors in a Washington Post article highlights the lower ability of local media to appear in the initial results of Google News.

The researchers’ intuition was that the troubled times of local media had to do with how they are visible on digital platforms compared to national publishers. To test this hypothesis, they conducted a study on Google News.

Based on two keywords, the three researchers collected more than 12 million results in Google News in all 3,000 US states. The first set used structures and expressions to model the behavior of people looking for more local information (using expressions like “weather nearby” or “crime nearby”), while the second set looked for it instead Information targeted. general information that an internet user would have to provide (e.g. information on “climate” or “immigration”).

Rarely on the first page is its content excluded despite its relevance … the local media can cannibalize the readers’ attention from the major editors

While locally targeted searches generated more local media, while national searches generated more national media, the researchers point out that readers rarely go to the second page of Google and often even stop at the first results. And there the bum hurts. Their study shows that Google News ranks a much larger number of national media in the top results, regardless of whether they are local or national searches.

The example of the request for “early voting” is considered characteristic by researchers. Even if this falls within the scope of a national research, they believe voters would like local information. Still, only 20% of the top 10 search results came from local media.

The researchers also argue that the number of local news outlets – which varies by state – does not affect the number of appearances on the Google News homepage. And to make it clear, “You have an equal chance of seeing a local news source in Google News search results if you live in a place where there isn’t a local news source like this in many rural communities a place where local information is abundant, as is the case in large metropolitan areas. “

The study’s authors argue that media sources with more resources, that benefit from a larger readership and whose information is widely disseminated, are rated by the Google News algorithm. Specifically, priority is given to the national media, which explains the difficulty of appearing in the first results even in the context of local subjects when one is a source of local information. The researchers go even further and point to the same Google News algorithm that doesn’t consider context or topics and doesn’t favor that type of source, however relevant it may be.

The risks of the local press are invisible

This study comes at a time when, as the researchers recall, one in five newspapers no longer appeared in the United States between 2003 and 2018, that half of the counties only had one and about 200 didn’t. No. They also recall that nearly 90% of Americans get some of their local information digital, a channel that now surpasses television through the same access to local information. However, search engines now account for 25% of traffic on news sites.

Viewing and filing results in Google News is therefore an important issue for the local media… and for citizens: “Scientists find that local news agencies strengthen democracy by encouraging local participation in cities and communities that contribute To strengthen civil servants and to reduce the polarization of the partisans among the citizens. In their place, a network of “pink slim *” propaganda bodies took advantage of the loopholes that remained and replaced local news agencies with misleading and manipulative media, ”say the researchers.

* A paste made from pieces of beef mixed with ammonia that caused a scandal after media coverage of its use in American school canteens.