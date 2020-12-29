The Apple Car won’t arrive until 2027

While the electric car and autonomous car market is on the rise, Apple is set to add its grain of sand with the Apple Car. Automotive industry folks have also said that the Titan project wasn’t dead for Reuters media. On the flip side, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s recent comments echo those from Reuters that the Apple Car would not see the light of day before 2024-2027.

“We predicted in a previous report that Apple would launch the Apple Car between 2023 and 2025 […] However, our latest survey shows that the current development plan for the Apple Car is not clearly defined. If development starts this year and all goes well, it may be released between 2025 and 2027. . With the evolving electric / autonomous vehicle market and Apple’s quality requirements, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Apple Car launch schedule was postponed to 2028 or later. Said Ming-Chi Kuo.

In the same category

The Tesla share price is said to be too high for company performance

The Titan Project

This Titan project started spreading in 2014 and has piqued the curiosity of some. The Cupertino company would prepare its own electric and autonomous car: the Apple Car. Apple would be entering a very competitive segment, especially against Tesla. In addition, Apple had considered developing only software for autonomous cars that it would later offer to resellers. However, Apple is giving in and intending to bring out its own car, albeit with some concessions.

Indeed, Cupertino is planning to build the Apple Car with a partner in the automotive market. A decision that reduces manufacturing costs, the hiring of engineers and the selling price at the same time. Additionally, according to some rumors, he has surrounded himself with other partners to develop certain pieces of hardware such as the lidar sensors that both the iPhone and iPad are equipped with. Does Apple really want to release a car in its name? Maybe…

“If the Apple Car is to win in the more or less distant future, the key to success will be big data and AI, not at the hardware level. The problem with the Apple Car is that current self-driving car brands have been studying for at least five years at the time of their release and developing artificial intelligence and big data at their peak. How will Apple manage to catch up? “”

Apple and Tesla, a more or less connected fate

While Tesla can now live peaceful days with a very (also?) High share price, this wasn’t always the case, especially when it released its Model 3. The company was financially red in print. Elon Musk is considering selling Tesla to Apple for $ 60 billion, the company’s CEO said on Twitter. This might have allowed Cupertino to catch up, but Tim Cook declined.

During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to attend the meeting.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

During the same tweet thread, Elon Musk spoke specifically about the Apple Car. The latter would be equipped with a single cell battery based on lithium iron phosphate. Using these batteries would allow more devices to be integrated to improve the 100% autonomous electric car technologies. Based on this assumption, this battery would be less likely to heat up during use than lambda batteries.

Strange if it’s true.

– Tesla is already using iron phosphate in medium-haul cars manufactured at our Shanghai plant.

– A mono cell is electrochemically impossible because the maximum voltage is ~ 100X too low. Maybe they meant cells connected together, like our structural battery?

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

Many hypotheses are again confronted with Apple’s culture of secrecy. One thing remains for sure, however, that speculation about the Apple Car is only just beginning.