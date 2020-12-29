Portrait of the omnichannel consumer in France

The year 2020, marked by the health crisis, will have brought about an unprecedented acceleration in the digitization of services. Among the sectors hardest hit is mass distribution. With the aim of avoiding crowds and possible contamination, consumer habits have been radically changed to give way to a strong trend: omnichannel.

In 2021 and in the years to come, it will therefore be of vital importance for brands and retailers to understand who these new consumers are, who can shop both online and offline, but also to identify their needs, expectations and practices. To help them with this process, budgetbox and Harris Interactive conducted a study of omnichannel consumers in France.

Who are the omnichannel consumers in France?

In this study, a consumer is considered omnichannel if they have made their daily purchases in physical stores and online at least once a year. Based on this definition, budgetbox and Harris Interactive have determined that every second French person is an omnichannel consumer. In addition, omnichannel has become a monthly habit for one in three French people.

These figures are split equally between men (49%) and women (51%), but also by geographical area. The north-west of France has a 22% share of omnichannel consumers, while the north-east has a 24% share. The same applies to the south-east, where 24% of omnichannel consumers live, and to the Paris region with a total share of 20%.

The Southwest’s share is 10%. A score that may seem less important, but needs to be put into perspective. In fact, the region holds a total of 11% of French consumers.

In terms of age distribution, this study shows that 25 to 34 year olds (25%) and 35 to 49 year olds (29%) are particularly interested in omnichannel. The same applies to 18- to 24-year-olds, who represent only 9% of the consumers surveyed, but still hold 13% of the share of omnichannel consumers. Unsurprisingly, 50-59 year olds and over 60s have the greatest difficulty signing up for omnichannel. In fact, they hold 18% and 16% of the shares, respectively, while representing 21% and 26% of French consumers, respectively.

Among omnichannel consumers, 49% of the shares are held by families with children. In the same way, 38% of the shares would be held by the CPS + (business leaders, craftsmen and traders, executives, higher intellectual professions and intermediate professions).

What are their buying practices and habits?

In their study, Harris Interactive and Budgetbox found that omnichannel consumers spent 69% of their budget on physical stores and 31% on online shopping. An important part of e-commerce, which until a few years ago was considered a marginal practice for daily shopping.

Of course, the Covid-19 is very important in the rise of this trend, but it is not the only factor. For omnichannel consumers, the online shopping journey has many advantages, starting with its speed.

In fact, 45% of respondents believe they spend less than 30 minutes shopping on the drive and 36% of them think it will take the same amount of time for delivery. At the same time, 41% of shoppers would take 30 minutes to 1 hour to go through the traditional checkout. The same is true for self-scanning, according to 36% of consumers.

Another great benefit of online shopping is flexibility. Mobile devices, used by 52% of users for a transit route and 66% for delivery, enable consumers to shop from anywhere. In this case, 38% of shoppers who use the drive say they do their shopping from their workplace or using public transport. A number that increases to 58% when delivery is privileged.

On the other hand, online shopping has one major flaw for merchants: reducing impulse buying. In fact, on digital travel, shoppers are half as likely to be tempted by unplanned purchases, and for good reason … When a consumer walks into the store, they walk between the shelves and have visibility in the Load. all products, making temptation more important. On the contrary, on a website (and beyond that on mobile devices) this visibility is severely limited. In fact, most consumers tend to type in keywords to find exactly the products they need, especially based on their shopping list.

Fortunately for merchants, omnichannel consumers believe that in-store shopping is also beneficial. Three of these are particularly mentioned in the study: the ability to see and touch products, human contact and more choices.

Finally, it should be noted that promotions occupy an important place in the purchasing decisions of omnichannel consumers. In fact, 64% of them choose their business based on these, while 76% consider them when choosing their products.

What do omnichannel consumers expect in 2021?

Omnichannel is a relatively new trend in mass distribution. As a result, there is still much room for improvement in order to successfully meet consumer expectations, especially with regard to the online portion of their purchases.

In particular, people interviewed for this study expressed a desire to have access to more online promotions. In addition, 46% of them ask for unified promotions that are valid across all sales channels. In addition, 49% of respondents believe that there is a lack of fresh product promotions and 39% would like more personalized promotions.

There is also a clear desire for greener practices: 39% of respondents particularly want promotions with less paper and 32% of them want them to be more digitized. Additionally, consumers have expressed a desire to see less packaging when it is delivered or when they pick up their purchases via a drive.

Ultimately, omnichannel consumers also want more product choices when shopping online and the opportunity to buy more local and regional products.

After this study, there is no longer any doubt: omnichannel is a trend that penetrates deeply and quickly into the buying habits of the French. For brands and retailers, this means the arrival of new opportunities, but above all new challenges.

In 2021, as in the years to come, they will have to consider buying travel as a 360 ° device more than ever in order to adapt to the new habits and expectations of their customers. In particular, e-commerce will occupy an increasingly important place, the development of which will be important. A trend that was already confirmed in Shopify’s study of the top 5 retail trends for 2021.

It will also be important to put ecology at the center of their interest, as will promotions, which will prove to be important levers to attract buyers. With all of these parameters in mind, an effective transition can be made.