Japan is developing wooden satellites to combat the scourge of space debris

The Japanese company Sumitomo Forestry, a subsidiary of one of the oldest Japanese industrial groups, which was founded in 1615, has teamed up with Kyoto University to develop wooden satellites to combat the scourge of space debris.

Orbiting satellites used for telecommunications, navigation, meteorology, and global warming research are growing in number. According to the World Economic Forum, there are currently more than 6,000 satellites on earth, 60% of which are no longer functional. According to estimates by Euroconsult, a company specializing in space markets, around 990 satellites will be sent into space every year over the next ten years. This means that there could be more than 15,000 satellites in orbit by 2028 …

Companies like Amazon with its Kuiper project and SpaceX with its Starlink constellation, which want to bring high-speed Internet to isolated regions thanks to thousands of satellites, are exacerbating an already very serious problem. “We are very concerned that any satellites entering the Earth’s atmosphere will burn, creating tiny aluminum oxide particles that will float in the upper atmosphere for many years. This will ultimately have an impact on the earth’s environment, “Takao Doi, professor at Kyoto University and Japanese astronaut who stayed on board the International Space Station (ISS) in 2008, told the BBC. On Earth, space debris is also on board for astronauts Futura-Sciences reports that the station has been forced to maneuver three times this year to avoid colliding with space debris.

How could wood solve this problem? As Nikkei explains, when a wooden satellite re-enters the atmosphere, it will burn completely without releasing any harmful substances, thus preventing dangerous effects on the soil. In addition, the use of this material for satellites would allow simpler structures to be built. The wood does not block electromagnetic waves or the earth’s magnetic field. It would be enough to just place certain measuring instruments in it for them to be operational.

Sumitomo Forestry and Kyoto University are starting their research for a first test launch, which is scheduled for 2023. A year later, they will study the construction of wooden structures in space environments. In order to successfully send a wooden satellite into space, the Japanese company is working on the development of a wood that can withstand extreme temperatures and sunlight.