Closing of the clinic in the middle of a corona pandemic: “The house remained a subsidy business” – economics

In the midst of the Corona crisis, when more and more hospitals are reaching their capacity limits, private KMG clinics are closing their clinic in Havelberg in Saxony-Anhalt. With this decision, the group met with a lot of criticism and misunderstanding. In an interview, Stefan Eschmann, CEO of KMG-Kliniken, justifies this step primarily on economic grounds.

Mr. Eschmann, why are you closing the Havelberg Clinic at this time of all time?

We first decided to close the hospital in Havelberg in early January 2020, and on January 8, 2020, we informed the district administrator of the district of Stendal and the mayor of the Hanseatic city of Havelberg. At a time when it was not yet possible to predict the extent of the corona pandemic. At this point, I offered for the first time to discuss the background to the conclusion in dialogue with citizens. An offer that has never been accepted despite repeated repetitions.

But the truth is also: The Havelberg clinic was in the hospital plan of the state of Saxony-Anhalt with 37 beds. This is for the hospital, sorry, almost nothing. Even ten years ago, when she still had 80 beds, she was very small. And these numbers are also very meaningful: Throughout 2012, approximately 16 patients were ventilated in the hospital. In 2019, there were a total of five. The hospital was never able to charge for the so-called Intensive Medical Comprehensive Treatment, because it never met the structural requirements that are necessary for it.

The anger of former Havelberg hospital staff, residents and local politicians did not flare up in the intensive care unit, but because they lost their employer and their hospital in the neighborhood.

I understand the people of Havelberg. And I know that the loss of a hospital has a strong emotional component. On the other hand, look at the number of in-house surgeries that were performed on weekdays after hours, on weekends and holidays, because that says a lot about the importance of the hospital for emergency care. In 2015, there were five operations a week after the operation, one on holidays and seven on weekends – all year round. In 2019, not a single operation was performed on weekends, holidays or after hours.

And the last parameter: In 2017, the hospital employed a total of 10.4 full-time physicians. In 2019, there were 5.8 doctors. That’s not much. The hospital, which employs 50 full-time doctors, is still a relatively small institution. I think every expert will confirm this: the Havelberg hospital did not play an important role in emergency medical care.

Stefan Eschmann is the CEO of a private KMG clinic based in Bad Wilsnack. This group includes nine … Photo: Markus Esser

There are critics who accuse KMG of “starving” the site to argue for its closure.

That’s bullshit. The problems of the house were there from the very beginning. The district sold the house to KMG in 2002 because it was economically over.

But KMG clinics bought it anyway.

Yes, then we saw an opportunity to develop the house. Without us, the hospital in Havelberg would have closed 18 years ago. When I joined KMG in 2013, it took us more than six years to give the company the prospect of creating special offers. It failed, the house remained a grant company. Between 2010 and 2019, the hospital made a loss of 13.2 million euros. For comparison: We would have to invest around 6 million euros to build a nursing home with as many places as we plan. With a loss, you could open two new nursing homes.

Did the federal government support the closure of some clinics in the hospital closure decision?

No, it didn’t matter. However, it is clear that there are legal rules under which the conditions for the closure of hospitals, which are no longer necessary, are supported by the so-called Structural Funds. We meet these criteria because closing hospitals like the one in Havelberg is part of federal policy. I therefore assume that the relevant funds will be received, but the order of magnitude has not yet been determined. Small hospitals like the ones in Havelberg still exist in Germany. I am convinced that a large number of these facilities will be closed in the next few years.

However, people in remote areas also need medical care.

I share this view, which is why we have also set up a bus between Havelberg and our KMG Klinikum Kyritz, which connects the places twice a day. And I also believe that after the closure of the clinic in Havelberg, there should be no vacancy in the local healthcare system. However, it is not the need for inpatient facilities, but functioning intersectoral care. This means a semi-hospital facility that can care for people on an outpatient basis and send patients in need of hospitalization to an acute hospital. So far, however, there is no legal framework for this, and therefore no funding. However, I am convinced that this issue will develop over the next few years.

How do you intend to fill the white space in medical care now?

We have always said that we want to keep our medical care center (MVZ), which already exists in the city and is located in the same building as the former clinic, and if possible we want to expand it. We currently run a surgical practice there. Unfortunately, finding a doctor in the region is very difficult. We have been looking for a general practitioner, radiologist or pulmonologist for a hospital or MVZ for years, even with the support of head hunters – without success. It should have been avoided that we were looking for a doctor for Havelberg.

Why is it so difficult for you to attract doctors to Havelberg?

There are certainly many reasons for this. One of the reasons why it is difficult to attract skilled workers to all sectors, not just the health sector, is certainly the relatively poor transport connections to the region as a whole and to Havelberg in particular.