The golden age of machine learning: 4 keys to democratizing it

Not long ago, it seemed inconceivable to communicate with loved ones in real time over text or access bank account information from a mobile device. Today, thanks in large part to the cloud, these actions are so common that it is hard to think of the incredible processes that make them possible. And as we enter the golden age of machine learning (ML), we can expect a comparable explosion of benefits that we previously thought were impossible.

This technology has reached a certain level of maturity and the industry has all the keys to be widely adopted in the near future. Machine learning is already helping companies make better decisions faster. In the health care sector, using predictive models created with ML accelerates research and discovery of new drugs and treatments. In other areas, this technology is helping remote villages in Southeast Africa gain access to financial services and provide housing for the homeless.

This technology has the potential to have an even bigger impact on our society, and in the future virtually all applications, business processes, and end-user experiences will involve machine learning.

Democratize machine learning

The only way to really evolve ML is for the entire industry to give everyone the opportunity to incorporate this advanced technology into business applications and processes – regardless of skill level or resource. .

To do this, organizations need to deploy intelligent tools right into applications that benefit the entire company. Take the example of Clévy, a French start-up that has developed a public and anonymous information chatbot on Covid-19 called “CovidBot” based on official recommendations from the health authorities. Thanks to artificial intelligence, CovidBot is answering citizens’ questions about best practices to have during childbirth and then at the time of deconfining. About fifty French municipalities were able to install the chatbot on their websites for free to answer public questions about self-diagnosis, barrier gestures, masks and other protective measures, as well as measures taken by the authorities. The chatbot processed 2 million messages and carried out 20,000 diagnoses.

By integrating artificial intelligence in personalization, document processing, retrieval of company information, contact and call centers, supply chain or fraud detection, all employees can easily learn from the machine.

When processes switch from manual to automatic, employees can innovate and invent, while companies can be proactive, not just reactive. As technology becomes more intuitive and accessible, it can be used to solve virtually any problem we face – from the toughest challenges facing IT departments to the most important environmental problems on our planet.

Improve the skills of your employees

According to the World Economic Forum, the growth of AI could create 58 million new jobs in the coming years. According to studies, there are currently only 300,000 AI engineers worldwide. And the gap continues to grow, with three times more AI job postings than AI job searches. Organizations therefore need to realize that even if they continue to implement machine learning in their organization, they simply cannot hire all the data scientists they need. In addition, this pace of innovation will open doors and ultimately create jobs that we cannot even imagine today.

In France, AWS, in collaboration with Sciences Po’s Public Policy Incubator, is committed to helping students use these technologies to help them implement projects aimed at solving the concerns of citizens, administrations and businesses , and this through innovative prototypes, operational and user-oriented. We are also committed to the Objectif IA challenge, run by Institut Montaigne (independent think tank) and one of our clients, OpenClassrooms (French leader in online training), in collaboration with the Abeona Foundation. An association that defends fairness in data science. The aim is to train at least 500,000 people in the basics of AI (definition, concrete applications, critical eye, etc.). This French language training program is aimed at the general public and is accessible to all for free on the OpenClassrooms website without the need to do so.

It is important that companies focus their efforts on training their employees to develop ML skills. But you also need to invest in training programs for these important skills for tomorrow’s employees.

Build trust in machine learning technologies

As with anything new, people are often torn between excitement and worry. Information and transparency are key to instilling confidence in this new business that is machine learning.

As a first step, industry leaders need to help companies and communities learn more about machine learning, how it works, where it can be applied, and how it is used responsibly. In order to have confidence in machine learning products and to limit prejudices, they must be made up of groups of people with gender, race, age, origin, sexual orientation, disability situations, diverse culture and education who bring different experiences, ideas and perspectives. After all, these services must be rigorously tested and measured against third party references for accuracy. These university and government criteria, which are applied to any machine learning-based service, create a reliable scoreboard and put the results in context for use cases.

In addition, as a company, we need to agree on a regulation and the parameters that need to be set to determine how and when machine learning can be used. The use of new technologies requires a balance in protecting civil rights while continuing to innovate and put this technology into practice.

Any machine learning organization needs to engage customers, researchers, scientists, and other stakeholders to best determine the benefits of their technology and its potential risks. In addition, it is crucial that companies have active discussions with the legislature, support the legislation and create their own guidelines for the responsible use of machine learning technology. Transparency, open dialogue and constant evaluation must always be a priority if we are to ensure that ML is applied appropriately and continuously improved.

The promise of machine learning for years to come

We have already achieved so much with machine learning and yet we are only on the first day! As we use this technology to help endangered orangutans, imagine how it could help save and preserve our oceans and marine life. When we use ML to take real-time digital snapshots of the world’s forests, imagine how we could use it to predict and prevent forest fires. If machine learning can help connect smallholders with the people and resources they need to realize their economic potential, imagine how ML could help end world hunger.

In order to make these assumptions a reality, we all have a lot of work to do as an industry. I am incredibly optimistic and confident that machine learning will help us solve some of the world’s toughest challenges and create incredible user experiences that we have never dreamed of. And we’re quickly becoming as familiar with machine learning as our phones.