Volkswagen presents a charging robot for an electric car

The number of electric cars will be much more important in a few years, that’s inevitable. Volkswagen is accelerating to offer multiple stationary charging stations as well as a mobile charging station with the appearance of a small robot. A simple call from the terminal on a smartphone or from the electric car and this robot will charge your electric vehicle.

Multiply chargers for electric cars

The Volkswagen Group expects worldwide sales of around 1.5 million electric vehicles by 2025. The demand for this type of car is only increasing, forcing the manufacturer and other groups to adapt. Although we recognize that electric vehicles are the future, we need a terminal to charge them. Tesla recently announced that its terminals will be upgraded to meet future needs. Since Volkswagen intends to bring ten models onto the market within a decade, the company itself plans to develop several charging stations depending on the use of the individual or the professional.

To this day, in addition to the usual stationary charging stations, the manufacturer has been developing a mobile robot that can supply the car’s batteries when required. On the other hand, the subsidiary Volkswagen Group Components would also develop a flexible fast charging station.

“We develop solutions to avoid costly individual measures. The mobile charging robot and our flexible fast charging station are just two of these solutions, ”said Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswagen Group Components

This mobile charging robot is very effective in relatively small places such as underground garages. This would then be done through your action to fully and quickly recharge your EV. In addition to the fact that this is a (very notable) convenience for the customer, the managers of parking garages, parking garages, cities or other infrastructures can offer this type of service at a lower cost. There will be no need to do relatively expensive work.

The robot would be made up of two parts, with the first part being a part that the robot is in as well as all of the AI ​​to make it work. The second part would be pulled by the robot, this is also where the mobile battery is located. Once the order is placed, the robot places the replaceable battery and connects it to the car. He drives to his terminal. When the car is sufficiently charged, the robot comes and picks it up to put it back on the base.

“An omnipresent charging infrastructure is and will remain a key factor for the success of electromobility. Our charging robot is just one of many approaches, but without a doubt one of the most visionary, ”says Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswagen Group Components.

A promising concept for the development of electric vehicles in the coming years. Volkswagen is offering an autonomous and cheaper charging station there. According to the video, a single robot would be enough to charge a parking lot if the number of batteries available allows it.

Invest in the world of tomorrow

Volkswagen Group Components wants to make great progress in this area. In a few years, they will make various charging stations available to the public or to professionals, such as the DC Wallbox, which is not far from being marketed. This fast charging station offers an output of 22 kW. It is based on direct current while the others are based on alternating current. It allows DC power to circulate directly in the batteries while AC power goes through various stages to recharge the batteries. The DC Wallbox 22 kW not only saves a lot of time, it can also be set up in supermarket parking lots without any problems. It is an ideal solution between the classic charging station and the prototype of a mobile robot.

After various internal tests, this DC Wallbox is currently being tested at several Volkswagen locations, including Wolfsburg, Braunschweig, Hanover, Salzgitter and Kassel. In addition, it is equipped with the two-way charging function, that is, it can restore and reclaim the excess electricity to feed it back into the grid. A very interesting feature as this excess could be directed towards solar batteries or other devices (for use by a person). Volkswagen has not announced a release date for the mobile version, but this prototype robot would really be ready.

Image: Volkswagen (The Volkswagen Group is developing a mobile charging station for private individuals and professionals.)

Image: Volkswagen (Volkswagen will develop several charging stations in the coming years.)