The Chinese startup Zuoyebang is raising 1.6 billion US dollars

The Chinese company Zuoyebang has announced the completion of a new donation round as part of its E + series. Thanks to investors like Tiger Global Management, the SoftBank Vision Fund, Sequoia Capital China, FountainVest Partners and the Alibaba Group, that figure comes to $ 1.6 billion. With this new financing round, the company aims to further develop its functions for its e-learning platform with more than 170 million users.

Zuoyebang signs a new major fundraiser

Six months ago, Zuoyebang closed a $ 750 million fundraiser led by Tiger Global and FountainVest. Today, the company, founded by Baidu in 2015, doubles its stake with a new round of funding of $ 1.6 billion, bringing the total raise since its inception to $ 2.93 billion. If Zuoyebang refused to share its previous valuation, a report released by Reuters in September estimated the company weighed $ 10 billion at the time.

As a result of this success, a machine learning e-learning application is offering online courses, live lessons, and homework help for students from kindergarten through preschool. those of terminals. Currently, Zuoyebang claims 170 million active users per month, with 50 million said to be using their service on a daily basis. To measure the extent of the phenomenon, it should be noted that China had around 200 million students in 2019.

The e-learning sector has been accelerated significantly by the Covid-19 health crisis. With schools closed and students continuing to study from home, platforms like Zuoyebang experienced a boom. So much so that in the fall of 2020 the company set an all-time record in its field of activity: 10 million students were paid to have access to live teaching through the platform.

For Hou Jianbin, the founder of Zuoyebang, this trend will not end. While he admits the pandemic has benefited his business growth, he is confident that online education will continue to grow in the long run.

In addition, Zuoyebang is not the only company that is successful in this market. Yuanfudao, its main competitor, announced in October that it had hit the $ 15.5 billion valuation mark after closing a Tencent-led round table of $ 2.2 billion.