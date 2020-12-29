Government debt 2020: what will cost the first year of the corona – the economy

Coronation year 2020 – this led to new government debts, some of which probably got dizzy after months with these numbers. But there is also a growing risk that some will start cheating debts. Because the election year begins on January 1. And what about German state finances, especially the federal government?

When the Federal Statistical Office announced shortly before the holidays that the sum of all public debts had reached a new record, it was finally clear that times of surplus, black zero and carefree fiscal policy were over for now. Debt rose to almost 2.2 trillion euros at the end of September, which is almost a sixth (or exactly 296 billion euros) more than at the end of 2019. Federal debt alone rose by 20 percent to 1.43 trillion euros.

Two causes of the high deficit

Reason: Coping with the corona crisis cannot be achieved without new loans. High deficits have two causes. On the one hand, the epidemic in China was – now often forgotten – in the first quarter of the decline in the German economy’s output as supply chains were cut off. For this reason alone, the economy collapsed massively, beginning in March and then declining 9.8 percent in the second quarter. The spring blockade, which was decided to prevent the virus from spreading too quickly in Germany, also contributed to this.

The result was, on the one hand, huge tax losses. In particular, corporate taxes have collapsed, and sales taxes have fallen sharply due to consumer reluctance in the spring and then a temporary reduction in VAT until the end of the year. By November, the main types of taxes – income and sales – were minus more than nine percent. It just had to be covered by new loans.

On the other hand, the federal government has faced a crisis with a massive support program for companies, through support for loans and direct payments, and a € 130 billion economic stimulus program in the summer. It recently issued support in November and December to mitigate the effects of the current blockade. The federal government was primarily in demand, among other things, also compensated the municipalities for business tax losses.

Two supplementary budgets

To this end, the Federal Minister of Finance, Olaf Scholz (SPD), has introduced two supplementary budgets. On the one hand, the economic extent of the debt brake was used to draw on new loans (if the economy collapses, the federal government can borrow above the limit set out in the Basic Law). On the other hand, the regulation of debt brake exemptions has been activated, which allows for additional loans in the event of emergencies that are beyond state control. In total, a credit limit of EUR 218 billion was provided to Scholz by the Bundestag. So he can load his “bazooka” and respond with a “bang”.

And what is the balance so far? By the end of the summer, it was clear that the worst fears one had in the spring would not come true. The economy went beyond expectations. The decline in the second quarter quickly followed growth again, until a new lock was decided at the end of October. The actual debt balance until 2020 is not yet possible.

However, it appears that the federal government will not make full use of the credit line. According to the Ministry of Finance, the financial deficit was 133.6 billion euros at the end of November. By the end of the year, there will undoubtedly be much more, but the stated “real” is well below the “target” of 218 billion. The Federal Audit Office estimated before Christmas that the federal government would need 50 billion euros less new debt than planned.

Growth again in 2021

The problem for Scholz and the government is therefore likely to occur next year. Because then the economy will grow again, how unclear is – it also depends on the length of blocking. And support for companies will continue to flow. Given that cyclical indebtedness will no longer be possible in 2020, most new loans must be equipped with a repayment schedule – if an exception is applied, the debt brake provides for this.

While Scholz significantly revised its deficit planning for 2020 at the end of autumn, it entered 2021. The last time 180 billion new loans were entered in the budget was therefore last entered. Of this, a total of 35 billion has not yet been covered by any specific planning, it is a kind of corona bumper.

Criticism of administrators

With all the understanding in favor of the debt brake exception clause, the Stability Council’s supervisory body (in which the federal and state government finance ministers coordinate their debt policies) feels compelled to lift a warning finger. An independent advisory committee, composed of academics and representatives of the Bundesbank and the pension insurance company, criticized this large margin in its latest statement as “fundamentally problematic”.

With regard to the EUR 35 billion reserve, the Advisory Forum writes that “such a large inventory of unspecified credit authorizations” is incomprehensible. He also complains that the budget has set aside EUR 40 billion for direct payments to debt-financed companies. Based on this year’s experience, the Advisory Committee states: “It is not clear that the need for funding will increase next year.”

Scholz moves forward – financially and argumentatively

In short: while the federal government is likely to face less debt in 2020 than it has allowed itself to approve, it will approve more than it may need for 2021 – the federal election year. Scholz has already built ahead and explained that due to this year’s lower debt, you can afford a little more next year. But Germany is in a good position. The debt ratio – ie the amount of all loans in relation to gross domestic product – is the lowest of all comparable countries. And even after 2021 it will be lower than what accumulated in the financial crisis after 2008.

However, the Federal Republic will soon have to add the debts that the EU is taking in connection with the corona crisis. According to Bundesbank calculations, this will be a total of 280 billion euros by 2026.