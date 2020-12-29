Facebook is ending its Irish tax haven

According to the Irish Companies Registration Office, Facebook has decided to liquidate its holdings in Ireland in order to return its intellectual property to the US. This maneuver thus signals the end of the famous “Irish double”, a strategy with which multinational companies pay less taxes.

The latter benefit from the advantageous Irish taxation system which allows them to avoid various taxes. This loophole in the country’s system, also exploited by Apple, is based in particular on the fact that the tax law does not contain any transfers from the USA. Facebook’s Irish holdings thus owned the intellectual property of all of the company’s international sales, and it has been transferring part of its earnings there since 2010. They then moved to the Cayman Islands, a recognized tax haven where there is almost no opinion about taxes.

To get a taste of the sums Facebook is making using this method, L’Usine Digitale notes that Facebook Ireland Holdings paid just $ 101 million of its $ 15 billion in profit in 2018. This corresponds to a tax rate of only 0.7%. The Irish dual technique is still living its final moments: under pressure from the European Union, Ireland decided to end it five years ago and companies have until the end of 2020 to do so. to adjust.

Facebook’s decision isn’t just related to the new Irish law. Last February, the Internal Revenue Service, the US tax authorities, asked Mark Zuckerberg’s firm $ 9 billion for moving its assets to Ireland. For its part, Facebook says its latest maneuver responds to “recent and upcoming changes in tax law” and specifically relates to the future GAFA tax in Europe, which should also be implemented in Asia. Indeed, several G20 member countries are calling for stricter laws against the tech giants.

It therefore seems that the social network has obviously paid more taxes, even if it cannot be ruled out that it has shifted some of its funds to tax havens …