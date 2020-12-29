China plans to double the number of its 5G stations in 2021

While China currently has nearly 700,000 5G stations on its territory, it plans to build more than 600,000 new ones by 2021, the Chinese Minister of Industry and Technology said. Computerization, Xiao Yaqing, this Monday, December 28, 2020 during a conference.

China is determined to make its 5G networks accessible throughout its territory as soon as possible. To achieve this goal, the Middle Kingdom has committed to installing more than 600,000 new stations in 2021. A staggering number which, if reached, would almost double the number of 5G stations currently in use in the country. As a reminder: In mid-October, 690,000 5G stations had already been installed on China’s territory and more than 160 million devices were connected to this new generation network.

In addition, Minister Xiao Yaqing said he wanted to deploy more data centers and more computer equipment, while also launching new pilot programs for industrial 5G networks.

An ambitious commitment that finds its motivation in the economic struggle against the USA. In fact, China is now aiming to be a leader in the digital market and 5G is the pillar of its strategy to achieve that. With top speeds that can be 100 times faster than the current 4G, this new generation network is already promising to revolutionize industries like the Internet of Things, autonomous cars, smart cities, etc.

… despite a difficult start

As mentioned earlier, China has already expanded its 5G network to nearly 160 million devices. However, consumers today say they are dissatisfied with the coverage and performance. Kelvin Li, a Beijing-based banker and 5G user, testified earlier this year: “I heard from my operator that 5G would offer reliable and fast data rates (…). I updated my subscription earlier this year. So far, however, I have not noticed any improvement in the data service. “In addition, some local operators appear to have forced their customers to switch to 5G by simply canceling existing 4G subscriptions. A situation that has led several consumers to lodge a complaint.

Finally, a survey conducted by iiMedia Research in September showed that 3 out of 4 users did not feel the need to buy a 5G-enabled smartphone. Likewise, 62% said they were not interested in this new network.

If China is using all the technical means at its disposal to make 5G available across its territory as quickly as possible, it is evident that real substantial work needs to be done with consumers. First by regaining their confidence, then by convincing them of the need for 5G in their daily life. A job that will be arduous given these difficult beginnings.