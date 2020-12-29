Drastic consequences of the corona pandemic: two thirds of German clinics expect red numbers – the economy

Delayed operations and other consequences of the corona pandemic have drastically worsened the economic situation of hospitals in Germany.

Only 18 percent of the nearly 2,000 clinics with 1.3 million employees rate their current economic situation as good. And operators expect more than two-thirds of all homes to be in the red this year. You can find it in the current hospital barometer of the German Hospital Institute (DKI), which is available in the day mirror.

According to the German Hospital Association (DKG), the already tense economic situation of German hospitals has “deteriorated dramatically as a result of the corona pandemic.”

Never before would so many hospitals have to face economic problems as this year, said DKG President Gerald Gaß Tagesspiegel. As early as 2019, almost every second clinic ended up in the red with 44 percent. Since 2016, the share of hospitals with a positive annual result has decreased from 61 to only 29 percent.

According to the study, the pandemic affected not only general and intensive care units, but also the operating room. In the first wave of pandemics from March to May 2020, the number of inpatient operations fell by an average of 41 and the number of outpatient interventions by 58 percent. During that period alone, the income losses of the clinics concerned amounted to approximately EUR 2.5 million per house.

According to DKG, most clinics have not yet reached the capacity of the operating room from the previous year. The reason is “the still reluctance of patients to plan operations, the necessary protective measures and increased hygiene requirements as well as free capacities for patients with corona in intensive care areas”.

The current high number of infections would “make routine operations in many places more difficult.” Then there is the shortage of skilled workers, which, according to the DKI barometer, is now increasingly affecting operating theaters. In 2020, almost every second clinic was unable to fill vacancies in non-medical operating rooms and anesthesiology services. Currently, there are 3,000 full-time positions available nationwide.

As not all revenue shortfalls and additional costs associated with the corona are covered one by one, “it can be assumed that the economic situation in many clinics will continue to deteriorate,” Gaß said.

He therefore called for more policy support. “The reintroduction of flat rates for November, December and January was an effective financial aid for only a few clinics due to very restrictive allocation criteria,” said DKG President. It is therefore “important that the existing clinical rescue umbrella be modified and returned to all hospitals”.

At the same time, the head of the association demanded fundamental changes. Experience from the pandemic has shown that “we need constructive hospital planning.” Those responsible “should not allow clinics to go bankrupt,” Gaß warned. “We also need capacity for times of crisis.”

Nothing works in clinics without staff

In terms of funding, the official also appealed to the federal states. In addition to the failure of operations, their “dramatic underfunding of investment costs, which has persisted for decades, has led to a deterioration in the economic situation in hospitals.” Instead of the required six billion euros a year, hospitals received only about three billion euros. “These conditions must change fundamentally and, above all, soon,” Gaß demanded.

Another lesson from the pandemic is that, according to the president of DKG, nothing works without staff in clinics. “So we need to design the framework conditions to make the workplace more attractive.” This includes “certainly reward, but also a clear reduction in bureaucracy,” Gaß said. In addition, one must “give up a culture of distrust” in the health care system.

The results of the Hospital Barometer 2020 are based on a representative survey of general hospitals with 100 or more beds, which was conducted from the end of June to the end of August 2020. A total of 438 clinics participated, ie almost one in four hospitals.