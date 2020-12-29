The 10 best digital strategy agencies in France according to Sortlist

Are you looking for an agency to expand your digital presence? We’ve selected for you the 10 best active agencies in France that can help you.

We created this ranking based on the reviews and opinions that their customers gave them on our platform.

MozArtsduWeb covers all areas of digital communication. The goal of this web agency, meant to be complete, is to save you time by using the best digital tools.

Located near Paris, MozArtsduWeb will assist you with all of the following: UI and UX design, web development, e-commerce creation, marketing strategy, paid referencing and natural referencing.

MozArtsduWeb has been active since 2009 and has managed to generate growth while maintaining the flexibility and agility of a local agency. And it works, with 12 customer ratings, MozArtsduWeb has a rating of 4.5 / 5 on Sortlist.

The whole strength of this agency lies in its ability to be tailor-made for its clients and has been for over 20 years.

L’Arbre de Mai, based in Lyon, supports you in all of the following topics: web and marketing strategy, visual identity, media communication and non-media. The creative team at this agency can help you develop the strengths of your brand to make it even more attractive.

In addition, L’Arbre de Mai supports its customers with training and coaching to teach them the methods and skills necessary for the success of their projects.

With 10 customer reviews, L’Arbre de Mai has a score of 4.5 / 5 on the sorting list.

The BDC is an agency laboratory that has already had the opportunity to support clients such as Fnac / Darty, Orange, Chanel, Urgo, Les Restos du Coeur, etc.

Paris-based BDC can help you with all of the following: digital strategy, website creation, UX design, content strategy, virtual reality, augmented reality, content writing and production.

Today, BDC succeeds in combining the know-how of a large agency with the agility of a small structure to help its clients develop their brand.

With 9 customer ratings, the BDC has a rating of 4.5 / 5 on Sortlist.

With 150 projects completed in 2020 and a 100% annual growth rate sustained for 4 years, D-Impulse is an agency that knows how to talk about it. Forbes, BFM, La Tribune, BPI and Express have spoken of D-Impulse several times.

This agency is characterized by its expertise in predictive marketing and its ability to develop strategies to accelerate the growth of companies of all sizes: startups, SMEs, e-commerce, large national and international groups. And that in every area of ​​activity.

Here you will find all the topics that D-Impulse can help you with: consulting and digital strategy, web development, web marketing tools, natural referencing, social advertising, AdWords, content production.

With 9 customer ratings, D-Impulse has a rating of 4.5 / 5 on Sortlist.

MKKM is a marketing performance agency that puts social networks at the center of its approach. This is done in two steps:

MKKM initially helps its customers to develop a global strategy. This includes the definition of the goals of the online presence, the organization of their implementation, the selection of the target groups, the target group, the creation of content and the creation of a budget. MKKM then uses social media management to support and implement the overall strategy across five pillars: content creation, publication, extension, conversion and reporting.

You can use MKKM for all of the following areas of expertise: social networks, digital strategy, content strategy, online advertising, video.

With 9 customer ratings, MKKM has a rating of 4.5 / 5 on Sortlist.

ZOL is a collective of experts that supports entrepreneurs in all phases of their digitization.

In contrast to showcase sites and ready-to-use digital solutions, ZOL develops bespoke web and mobile solutions together with its customers. In this way, the agency is sure to perfectly meet the needs of its clients. Each line of code written by ZOL is written with the customer and the users in mind the solution being developed is aimed at.

With just over 200 projects completed, you can rely on ZOL’s areas of expertise: digital consulting, UX / UI, data / SEO, architecture and technical development, training / recruiting.

With 9 customer ratings, ZOL has a rating of 4.5 / 5 on Sortlist.

This web agency creates the entire web visibility of their clients based on a solid methodology. Fiber-Digitale takes pride in understanding the brand, values, teams and expertise of its customers in order to find the best way to optimize their visibility on the web.

Specifically, all services offered by Fiber-Digitale are listed here: website creation (from the “packaged” formula to the tailor-made website), natural referencing, online advertising, optimization of customer relationships, implementation of the editorial strategy.

With 11 customer ratings, Fiber-Digitale has a rating of 4.5 / 5 on Sortlist.

Periscope is a communication and marketing agency based on three areas of expertise:

Design: brand design, brand strategy and platform, ergonomics, UX and user interface. Web development: using multiple CMS like WordPress, PrestaShop or even Drupal. Digital marketing: natural referencing, paid referencing, data analysis, etc.

Periscope now supports its clients by bringing strategists and designers together with digital experts to create brands that are able to evolve and, most importantly, be visible.

Founded in 1999, Periscope has managed to build one of the best concentrations of competencies on the market: strategy, web and open source development, data analytics and traffic management.

With 11 customer ratings, Periscope has a rating of 4.5 / 5 on Sortlist.

Granite, based in Paris, is a web development agency focused on customer data management and the use of analytical tools. The goal of this agency is to help their clients use the right technology to grow faster and scale their business.

Here are the different areas of expertise Granite can provide you with:

Data Management: Granite ensures that its customers’ data is properly stored and ready to use. Data Analysis: Granite identifies the most appropriate algorithms that need to be used to leverage its customers’ data and reveal the information they need, working well. Product design: Granite creates bespoke web and mobile interfaces to provide the end user with an extremely intuitive experience.

When you work with this agency, you can rely on the skills of a well-established team while benefiting from tailor-made development and support.

With 11 customer reviews, Granite has a score of 5/5 on Sortlist.

NELCOM Digital specializes in digital transformation and offers its know-how to customers from various industries around the world. The aim of this agency is to support its customers in their digital transformation in order to accelerate their development and expand their activities.

To achieve this, NELCOM Digital is constantly on the lookout for digital developments in order to identify new trends and technologies and to help customers. NELCOM Digital offers the customer a very special place to listen to them and creates a tailor-made solution for them to achieve their goals.

With 8 customer ratings, NELCOM Digital has a rating of 4.5 / 5 on Sortlist.

Finally

So that’s the end of this ranking! All of these agencies can help you set up your digital projects with different expertise. In case you haven’t found the agency you need in this article, we invite you to start a project on Sortlist so that we can understand your needs and offer you a tailor-made list of agencies. .

