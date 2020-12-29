In the midst of the turmoil, Alibaba falls again on the stock exchange

Nothing is going well for Alibaba. The Chinese online sales giant saw its shares decline for the first time on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after announcing it was opening an antitrust investigation into the company. A week has passed and it doesn’t seem to be getting better, quite the contrary. On Monday, December 28, 2020, the company suffered another 7.98% drop in its shares, erasing all of the stock market gains recorded in 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Alibaba goes public

On December 24, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), the Chinese government agency responsible for regulating market competition, announced that it would initiate an antitrust investigation into Alibaba. In fact, the e-commerce giant is suspected of engaging in monopoly behavior, particularly by forcing merchants to use a single platform to sell their products.

In response to the announcement, Jack Ma, the company’s CEO, said he wanted to work with the authorities concerned. An attitude clearly insufficient to save Alibaba from major falls on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The first of these came immediately after the investigation was announced. The second, newer, was recorded on Monday, December 28th, with stocks falling 7.98%.

As a result, Alibaba is now worth $ 586 billion. We recall that the company had reached a valuation of $ 859 billion two months earlier, largely thanks to record IPOs that should have been carried out by Ant Group and which should have been profitable for them. Unfortunately, these were suspended by the Chinese authorities, who feared the tech giant’s lack of regulation. A first indirect blow against Alibaba.

Tencent, Meituan and SMIC are following suit

The online sales giant has taken other Chinese tech companies to their ruin. Ruthlessly, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has not spared Tencent, which ended the market down 6.65% in its shares. Meituan, which also specializes in online sales, fell 6.88%. Finally, the Chinese chip maker SMIC saw its share price decline 4.2%. The end of 2020 is clearly not the happiest for tech giants in China.