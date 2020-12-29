A surgical robot could revolutionize neuroscience

“It is extremely difficult to navigate through the tiny, tortuous cerebrovascular system without causing tissue damage,” says Selman Sakar, assistant professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL). According to the latest EPFL study in which Selman Sakar participated, this claim could soon be a thing of the past. Indeed, on December 22, 2020, the Lausanne school’s research team published in Nature Communications is working on a new robotic navigation technology using the flow of endovascular probes. To popularize, the device, which is thinner than a human hair, navigates the blood vessels without damaging the tissue.

This new medical robot is tested on animals before testing on humans. His promises concern the duration of an operation, which can last from several hours to a few minutes. In addition, the risk of tissue damage is low since no mechanical force is exerted on the walls of the vessels.

In the same category

Crew-1: successful start for SpaceX and NASA’s first commercial flight

This advance is part of that of endovascular catheters. Today, “special catheters are inserted at the patient’s inguinal crease and follow the path of the arteries to the aneurysm,” according to the Vaudois University Hospital Center on its website. Despite this breakthrough that revolutionized the field of neurosurgery, a large part of the brain remains inaccessible to catheters. This is the case with peripheral vessels which, because they are thinner, make catheter insertion difficult. The research team is responding to this problem with their new endovascular probes, which were developed thanks to microtechnology. With “unprecedented speed and ease,” says one of the team’s researchers, Lucio Pancaldi-Guibbini, “this technology does not replace a conventional catheter, it complements it”.

A complementary solution to existing technologies

The probe developed by the EPFL team consists of a tip and an “ultra-flexible” body made of biocompatible polymers, which thanks to hydrokinetic energy, i. H. Mechanical energy resulting from the movement of liquids in motion. . “It’s like throwing a fish hook into a river. It is carried by the electricity. Just hold the end of the device and let the blood pull it to the most peripheral tissues. We carefully turn the magnetic end of the device at the forks to choose a specific path, ”explains Lucio Pancaldi-Guibbini.

The device is computer-controlled and could be connected to another robot that “uses the detailed map of the vasculature provided by an MRI or scanner of the patient to guide the device autonomously to its destination,” anticipates Selman Sakar. It could also be coupled with other technologies, such as a computer program that “uses visual information provided by a fluoroscope to locate the device and calculate a trajectory in real time to facilitate manual operation”.