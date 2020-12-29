a database of more than 20,000 Substack newsletters

There are thousands of newsletters, tens of thousands. There are so many that it is sometimes difficult to know which newsletters exist on the market. To know the newsletters available in a particular market and to get information about that market, there is a tool!

Newsletter Spy is a database with 20,000 newsletters. This file contains a lot of information. The tool was developed by Jakob Greenfeld, an entrepreneur who is enthusiastic about Boostrap. He’s also created many handy tools like What To Tweet to get ideas for tweets, Sumo Spy to find out what’s selling on AppSumo, and many others. All information about the Spy newsletter is available through Airtable so you can easily create custom filters.

For a relevant watch on newsletter!

Among the information available in this table we can find: the name of the Substack newsletter, the link, the slogan, the start date, the creator, a description of the creator, the number of subscribers, the existing subscriptions, the average number of comments, likes whether paid partnerships are closed in newsletters, the number of sponsored contributions or the number of free contributions.

In the same category

Christmas offer: 90% discount on Ivacy VPN!

A handy tool for discovering Substack newsletters, but not only! This tool allows you to find and analyze the competition, find newsletters to collaborate with, or find discontinued newsletters to buy at low prices.

Newsletter Spy is a paid tool. There are several paid plans available: one for $ 14.99 that doesn’t include table updates. The other paid plan is $ 14.99 per month and allows access to all of the information in the database. So you can benefit from recurring updates once a month. All data offered comes from Substack, a tool for sending a newsletter with a paid version.