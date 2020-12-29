Alibaba’s CEO agrees with authorities and wants to work together

Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba, reiterated his commitment to “regulated development” in response to the antitrust investigation by the State Market Regulator (SAMR).

Indeed, China has decided to kickstart the anthill with new regulations for its tech giants. Firms founded or headed by billionaire Jack Ma are particularly targeted by the country’s authorities, while the latter have moved from a successful model to a highly criticized figure in the Middle Kingdom, particularly because of his numerous comments against the regulations in force . in place. As a result, the Central Bank of China has ordered the Ant Group and its Alipay platform to return to their original activities, i.e. online payments, and disregard all other services such as loans. and insurance offers.

The e-commerce giant Alibaba is now the target of an antitrust investigation. It is accused of monopoly behavior, in particular by forcing retailers to choose only one online platform for selling their products. According to Beijing and the Chinese government-controlled media, “this is a necessary fresh start for better and healthier future development,” and it appears that Alibaba is not at odds with the Communist Party on this issue.

According to the South China Morning Post, Daniel Zhang gave a speech agreed with the authorities at a conference of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee. “Alibaba is a participant and beneficiary in the development of the Internet industry [en Chine] and we are especially grateful to him. We firmly believe that regulated development is the future and that only self-discipline can make an industry thrive. It is a strong and orderly ecosystem for regulatory systems and platform economics that everyone involved can benefit from, ”he said.

Alibaba’s CEO also said he wants to “serve and support the innovation and development of platform companies and explore the boundaries of monopolies to encourage companies to operate in accordance with laws and regulations”. The company also largely cooperated with a SAMR-organized visit to its Hangzhou headquarters to gather information as part of the antitrust investigation.

One thing is certain, the reactions of American and Chinese companies to the lawsuits against them are diametrically opposed. While Alibaba is walking towards the authorities intending to work together and review its practices, Google does not acknowledge the allegations made and gives assurances that they are unfounded.